DocuSeries: TBR Africa explores what it means to be a man today

TBR Africa has launched a documentary series titled Masters of Excellence, marking its latest cultural project examining the lived experiences, emotional realities and personal development of African men. The initiative coincides with International Men’s Day 2025, which is themed “Celebrating Men and Boys.”

According to the organisation, the series documents the personal journeys of three African leaders whose stories reflect evolving perspectives on manhood and leadership. The featured participants are Richmond Osuji, who describes himself as a “first-class talk service provider”; Adeolu Akomolafe, Chief Information Officer at Wema Bank; and Oladele Ogunlana, a perception manager and host of True Talk with Oladele.

Richmond Osuji recounts beginning his career with modest resources, including years of hosting events without pay. His development was shaped by training at the Inspire Africa/Mo Abudu Talk Academy in 2009, where he learnt under a range of tutors. He attributes his growth to what he calls a “planting decade,” combining the 10,000-hour practice principle with a biblically influenced approach to persistence.

Adeolu Akomolafe’s account traces his technology career from studying computer science at Obafemi Awolowo University, through early assignments during his national youth service at Chevron, followed by roles at iTekko (Telnet), NLNG, NTTNet, Linkserv and the British Council. He later worked in the United Kingdom at Yorkshire Building Society and Barclays before returning to Nigeria to establish Wema Bank’s information security unit. He became Chief Information Officer in 2021. He describes masculinity as a gradual process shaped by “consistency, humility, courage, and the willingness to grow one day at a time.”

Oladele Ogunlana focuses on the emotional pressures faced by men, including long-standing cultural phrases such as “be a man,” which he says contribute to emotional suppression. Through private men’s circles, he facilitates discussions on topics ranging from childhood resentment to societal expectations. He links one such session to the suicide of a mutual acquaintance, which prompted participants to share previously unspoken struggles. He calls for a definition of manhood based on responsibility rather than performance.

Chief Executive Officer of TBR Africa, Shedrak Hazoumé, said the documentary aims to highlight men who demonstrate “discipline, humility, purpose and personal evolution,” noting that each participant provided insight into how they navigate identity, resilience and personal growth.

TBR Africa stated that Masters of Excellence will run annually and continue to profile African men whose experiences reflect broader cultural discussions around heritage, identity and personal development.