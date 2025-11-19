Funke Akindele, Nathaniel Bassey, Peter Okoye react as bandits attack worshippers in church

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has condemned the bandits’ attack on worshippers at the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening during a church programme and was confirmed on Wednesday by the Kwara State Police Command.

According to the police, the gunmen stormed the church, shot one worshipper inside the auditorium and later found another victim dead in the bush. A vigilante who attempted to confront the attackers was also injured as the bandits marched worshippers into the forest and seized the pastor.

Akindele reacted on X as she expressed sadness over the killings.

She wrote, “They are harmless citizens for God’s sake!!! I’m so weak. Chai :sob::sob:”

“Woke up to see a livestream video of people being attacked inside a church in Kwara. This is sad and disturbing. I wept seeing that old woman who couldn’t walk well running for safety,” she added.

Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey also condemned the violence and posted a long prayer calling for judgment on those behind the attack.

He wrote in part, “I believe with all my heart that this is the time and season for the enemies of this nation to be judged once and for all – TERRORISTS, BANDITS, KIDNAPPERS AND ALL WHO FUND, SPONSOR AND SUPPORT THEM. If we miss this season, we may never get it again.

… NIGERIA is one of the greatest nations on earth.

… These killers, kidnappers, bandits and the architects of these evil systems must be judged!

Every one or group of persons that have determined that Nigeria will not rest, may their end come NOW! IN JESUS’ NAME.”

Peter Okoye, also known as Mr P, wrote, “Nigeria is BLEEDING and the government is SLEEPING. I am so heartbroken.

Rapper Folarin Falana, known as Falz, criticised President Bola Tinubu over the state insecurity and demanded his resignation.

He wrote, “You have consistently shown your unwillingness to protect the lives and property of our people despite pretending to care in the past. RESIGN NOW!”

Other entertainers including Mr Macaroni, Jaywon, Tim Godfrey, Dunsin Oyekan and Frank Edwards also condemned the attack and urged security agencies to act swiftly.

The attack occurred barely a day after gunmen abducted 25 female students from a boarding school in Kebbi State.

Beyond Nigeria, award-winning rapper Nicki Minaj has publicly backed President Donald Trump’s allegations that Christians face persecution in Nigeria.

“In Nigeria, Christians are being targeted,” Minaj said on Tuesday at an event organised by the US, adding, “Churches have been burned, families have been torn apart… simply because of how they pray.”

Guardian Life earlier reported that the United States Congressman, Mike Waltz, had invited Nicki Minaj to the United Nations after she publicly supported Trump’s recent comments on Nigeria.