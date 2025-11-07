How ‘Love in Every Word’ changed my visibility, finances – Bambam

Nollywood actress and reality TV star, Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan, popularly known as Bambam, has said her role in the romantic drama Love in Every Word transformed her visibility and boosted her finances.

The actress made this known in a video shared by BBC Pidgin on Friday, where she reflected on how the movie opened new doors in her acting career and helped her reconnect with her passion for film.

Bambam, who played Chioma in the production directed by Omoni Oboli, said she found it easy to relate to her character because their personalities are similar.

She said, “My personality relates well to that of Chioma, na why e dey easy for me to be in Chioma’s shoes because I dey connected.”

The mother of two said that Love in Every Word brought her massive attention and fan love, which also improved her visibility and finances.

She said, “I didn’t notice when my followers grew from 1.7 to 2 million. Thank you for following me on Instagram. My visibility, my finances changed, because I don do many films before Love in Every Word.”

Bambam explained that she returned to acting fully in late 2024 after a long break, and the project came at a perfect time.

She added, “I started acting again last year, October, if I’m not mistaken. September, October, and look at, less than a year, see weytin God dey do with my life.”

Speaking about her husband, Tope Adenibuyan, popularly known as Teddy A, she described him as a strong supporter who constantly motivates her to keep chasing her dreams.

She said, “Even my husband dey talk am say, Bam Bam, even if I become billionaire, you go still wan dey act. I no dey know when to rest, you understand. I be workaholic.”

The actress, who gained fame after her appearance on Big Brother Naija, expressed gratitude for her progress and thanked fans for their consistent support.

She said, “I thank God, thank you, say you give me man like Tope Adenibuyan Oladipo, my soulmate. I want you guys to love-bomb him for me and pray for him for me.”

Meanwhile, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has commended the success of Love in Every Word 2 after it crossed 13 million YouTube views within its first week of release. The sequel, released seven months after the original, achieved six million views in just 24 hours, making it one of the fastest-climbing Nigerian film releases of 2025.

Produced by Omoni Oboli, the movie features Patience Ozokwo, Bambam Olawunmi, and Uzor Arukwe, among others. The NOA described the film’s growing audience as proof of the global appetite for authentic Nigerian stories, calling it a reflection of the country’s creative excellence.

The agency stated that the milestone also reinforces the creative economy as one of Nigeria’s strongest exports, with ‘Love in Every Word‘ trending across social media for its blend of love, culture, and emotional storytelling.