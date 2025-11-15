Lagos enjoys Halloween spectacle at Ihechi Opara’s Movie in the Park

The Halloween edition of Movie in the Park lit up Victoria Island on November 1 as thousands gathered at Muri Okunola Park for a night of cinema and celebration. Guests began arriving at the open-air venue from 5 p.m., enjoying music, food, and themed entertainment long before the movie started.

By 7:15 p.m., the atmosphere shifted into full cinematic mode as IDIA hit the big screen, enthralling the over 3,000 attendees. A special meet-and-greet with the movie’s cast heightened the excitement, drawing fans eager to interact with the stars.

The night flowed into a high-energy after-party, complete with performances and DJ sets that kept the crowd dancing until midnight. With major support from brands including Campari, Pepsi, Amstel Malta, Espolon Tequila, Wild Turkey, Munch IT, Reel Fruit, Trace Naija, TVC and News Central, the event once again proved its strong appeal.

Ihechi Opara, founder of Movie in the Park, said the turnout and energy reaffirmed the project’s vision.

“Lagos truly came alive for this edition… Seeing over 3,000 people come out, dress up, and have fun in a safe, communal space was very rewarding,” he noted. “Seeing people dress up on theme, with their amazing costumes, added to the look and feel of our Halloween-themed movie experience.”

He added that the initiative aims to push the boundaries of movie-going in Nigeria. “Our goal has always been to redefine how people enjoy movies in Nigeria — to make it immersive, interactive, and memorable.”

More city editions are already in the pipeline.

The Lagos event followed a strong debut in Port Harcourt, underscoring the rapid growth in popularity of the outdoor cinema movement.

Recall that in August 2025, Movie in the Park took place at Verde Gardens, Stadium Road, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Despite a brief downpour, the event drew a crowd of over 2,500 attendees who gathered to watch a Nollywood comedy under the stars.Nollywood comedy under the stars.

The screening resumed immediately after the rain, with the audience remaining in high spirits. The celebration continued with an electric after-party anchored by internet sensation Gilmore, which kept the energy high until around midnight.

The event featured a Nollywood comedy that delivered big laughs and a sense of community among the attendees.

As the city looks forward to future editions, organisers are optimistic about the impact of Movie in the Park on the community. With its focus on bringing people together and celebrating Nollywood, the event is poised to become a staple of Port Harcourt’s cultural calendar.