Not everyone is meant for marriage – Shine Rosman

Nigerian media personality and actress, Shine Rosman, has said that not everyone is meant for marriage, explaining that relationships require effort, sacrifice, and honesty from both partners.

She made this known during her appearance on the Open Up Podcast published on Thursday, where she discussed her views on love, self-awareness, and the growing fear many people have towards commitment.

Shine, who has featured in several films including To Kill a Monkey, said marriage is not for everyone and that some people prefer being alone.

She said, “Not everybody is meant to be married. Some people are not willing to put in the work, and some just don’t want it. It’s not about putting in the work; they are just okay with being by themselves. It’s not by force.”

The actress also urged young people not to rush into relationships or enter them carelessly, noting that true love involves intentional effort and sacrifice.

She said, “Do not enter relationships mindlessly. If you want to have a fling, have a fling, but do not step into a relationship without clarity. Being in a relationship requires a lot of work, sacrifice and daily effort.”

Reflecting on her upbringing, Shine said her parents’ marriage shaped her belief in love and inspired her desire to experience genuine companionship.

She said, “For me, I want to get married because I had a beautiful example growing up. My parents were not perfect, but every day I looked at them and thought, whatever you two have, I want it. My dad was so in love with my mum. No matter how much she frustrated him, he always loved her.”

However, Shine admitted that not everyone grew up with that kind of example, urging such people to keep an open mind about love.

“For those who did not grow up seeing that kind of love, I want you to know that it is real. It exists. Do not let your pain make you believe otherwise,” she added.

Speaking further, she condemned older men who engage in inappropriate relationships with younger women, calling it shameful and disrespectful.

She said, “I see older men in clubs dancing with girls the same age as their daughters, and I am like, Daddy, have some shame. Your children are the same age as this girl you are dancing with.”

The actor, however, said she hopes to experience lasting love with a partner she can grow old with.

She said, “I once went to a concert and saw a beautiful couple in their 50s and 60s dancing together. They were laughing, having fun and you could tell they genuinely loved each other.”