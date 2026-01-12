Oversabi aunty hits 863m in sales, becoming top two highest-grossing titles of 2026

Toyin Abraham’s latest movie release, Oversabi Aunty, just crossed the ₦863 million mark in ticket sales. Making it the highest grossing Film in the Toyin Abraham Production and counting.

The milestone, announced on Monday by the movie’s official distributor FilmOne Entertainment, marked a historic commercial success within the Nigerian film industry.

Oversabi Aunty is a 2025 Nollywood dramedy directed and produced by Toyin Abraham.

“World Best steady delivering back to back Oversabi Box office numbers!

I mean how else do you describe Oversabi if it doesn’t DELIVER!!!?🤔

Oversabi Aunty is now the Highest Grossing Film in the Toyin Abraham Production, grossing ₦850M and counting.

It’s also one of the top two highest grossing titles of 2025

Thank you to everyone who made this possible.

This win is yours as well.

Thank you for showing up and spreading the word💜

Oversabi Aunty is still showing in Cinemas Nationwide.

Distributed by filmoneng”

The film follows Toun(played by Toyin Abraham) a self-righteous church usher obsessed with “fixing” the lives of everyone around her.

Known as “Oversabi aunty” she guides the morals and behaviours of her community, while she masks a dangerous emotional neglect within her household.

The film features actors like, Mike Ezuruonye, Efe Irele, and Enioluwa Adeoluwa, among others, and has quickly become top two highest-grossing titles of 2025.

The actress also thanked her fans for their love and support on social media.

She said, “Firstly, Thank You, Lord. Thank you, Toyintitans (love u all with everything), and to everyone supporting me, THANK YOU from the deepest part of my heart! Honestly, I still don’t know if I’m dreaming or awake… is this real?? Dreams truly do come true. This journey has been emotional, overwhelming, and beautiful. Thank you, thank you, thank you!”