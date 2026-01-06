Toyin Abraham’s ‘Oversabi Aunty’ hits ₦711.5m in 18 days

The Nollywood film, Oversabi Aunty, produced and directed by actress Toyin Abraham, has emerged as the fourth highest-grossing Nollywood film of all time in West Africa after crossing the ₦700m mark at the box office.

The film achieved the feat within 18 days of its cinema release, further strengthening its position as one of the biggest cinema successes in recent years.

The milestone was announced on Monday by the film’s official distributor, FilmOne Entertainment, in a post shared on its Instagram page.

I may not have the perfect words, but my heart is full. Thank You, Lord🙏 and thank you to every single person watching and supporting Oversabi Aunty.I am deeply grateful. Thank you, thank you, thank you!

— TOYIN ABRAHAM AJEYEMI (@toyin_abraham1) January 5, 2026

The company disclosed that Oversabi Aunty had grossed ₦711.5m, making it the fourth highest grossing Nollywood film in West Africa and the second highest grossing movie of the weekend.

According to FilmOne Entertainment, audience turnout played a major role in the film’s success.

The distributor wrote, “West Africa, you showed up and showed out in an Oversabi way. Thank you for the love. In just 18 days, Oversabi Aunty grossed ₦711.5M, making it the 4th Highest Nollywood Film of all time in West Africa. Thank you to everyone for the love and support so far. This win is for all of us.”

The latest record builds on the movie’s earlier box office momentum.

Recall that the film crossed the ₦380m mark within 11 days of its release. At the time, FilmOne Entertainment announced on its X handle that the movie had earned ₦382,897,436 in December, while describing its cinema run as an “Oversabi box office takeover.”



In the same post, the distributor wrote, “Oversabi Aunty with an Oversabi box office takeover! World Best for a reason!!! Thank you, West Africa, for showing up big!” FilmOne Entertainment also noted that the film delivered Nollywood’s second highest opening of 2025, pointing to its strong start across cinemas.

The new ranking means Oversabi Aunty has displaced Funke Akindele’s Battle on Buka Street, released in 2022, and Omo Ghetto: The Saga, released in 2020, which previously grossed over ₦660m and ₦630m respectively.

The film features a cast that includes Mike Ezuruonye, Efe Irele, Dike Osinachi, also known as Kidbaby, Jemima Osunde, Adebowale Adedayo, popularly called Adedamee, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, and Toyin Abraham.