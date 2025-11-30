What to watch in cinemas this December

December comes with its own sweet energy, and everybody is already catching the vibe. This year, the cinemas are bubbling with comedies, blockbusters, dramas, and big franchise sequels. If you need a clean escape from stress, noise, and the holiday rush, this December guide will help you pick the movies worth your time.

This Is Not a Nollywood Movie

December 5

This Is Not a Nollywood Movie is Wale Ojo’s wild, funny take on filmmaking, inspired by his years in the industry. With veterans and Gen Z stars like Brother Shaggi, Shatta Bandle, and Hanks Anuku, it mixes humour and real struggles that deliver loud laughter and strong December energy.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution

December 5

Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution brings the series’ wildest moments back to the big screen, mixing the Shibuya Incident arc with the first episodes of Season 3 as the story moves into the Culling Game. Sharp action, strong emotion and intense fights make it a solid Detty December pick for anime lovers.

Behind The Scenes

December 12

Behind The Scenes is a comedy drama produced by Funke Akindele under the Funke Akindele Network. It follows a creative team navigating pressure, ego clashes, and on-set madness. With stars like Jide Kosoko, Dorathy Bachor, and Jadrolita, it delivers humour, industry struggles, and emotional moments in a fun, relatable way.

A Very Dirty Christmas

December 16

A Very Dirty Christmas follows a family facing secrets, tension, and a mysterious Christmas Eve disappearance. With Ini Edo, Lateef Adedimeji, Wumi Toriola, and Nancy Isime, it mixes suspense, drama and that familiar December chaos, making it a must-watch holiday cinema pick.

Oversabi Aunty

December 18

Oversabi Aunty by Toyin Abraham is pure comedy and pure trouble. She is loud, extra and always in people’s business, creating stress that turns into laughter. The film delivers chaotic fun and is the perfect mood lifter for stressful days.

Beyond Nollywood

Avatar Fire and Ash

December 19

Avatar Fire and Ash continues the journey of Jake Sully and Neytiri as they confront the Ash People, a powerful tribe from Pandora’s volcanic regions. With fire-driven strength, bigger battles and deeper emotion after The Way of Water, this instalment delivers intense action and stands out as a must-watch December blockbuster.

David

December 19

David tells the story of a young shepherd whose quiet life shifts as he faces trials that test his courage and faith, leading to his legendary battle with Goliath. Directed by Phil Cunningham and Brent Dawes, with voices by Brandon Engman and others, it offers a warm, inspiring December family watch.

Colours of Fire

December 24

Colours of Fire follows a woman fighting through love, pressure, and tough choices that shake her life. Osas Ighodaro leads with calm strength, supported by Uzor Arukwe and others. With Niyi Akinmolayan’s direction and rich visuals, it promises a deep December watch.

King of Boys 3: The Beginning of the End

December 25

Eniola Salami returns with big energy and high tension as the kingdom shakes again. King of Boys 3: The Beginning of the End promises heavier fights, deeper betrayals, and louder conversations. Anyone who loved the earlier instalments will see this as a must-watch December moment.

Anaconda

December 25

Anaconda tells the story of a group of friends dealing with mid-life worries who decide to remake a childhood favourite, only for everything to spiral once they enter the jungle. With Tom Gormican directing and Jack Black, Paul Rudd, and Steve Zahn starring, it delivers humour, nostalgia, and easy fun for a light December watch.