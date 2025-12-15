Funke Akindele’s ‘Behind The Scenes’ records over ₦200m in opening weekend

Nollywood actress and box office star Funke Akindele has recorded another cinema milestone as her latest film, Behind The Scenes, opened to strong numbers nationwide.

The film crossed ₦200 million in its opening weekend, becoming the biggest opening weekend of 2025 so far.

The update was announced on Monday by the film’s distributor, FilmOne Entertainment, in a post shared on Instagram alongside an official poster celebrating the achievement.

According to FilmOne, Behind The Scenes broke five opening weekend records and recorded the biggest weekend admissions of 2025, with 34,548 ticket sales.

The distributor described Akindele as the Queen of Box Office, thanking Nigerians for filling cinemas and spreading the word.

“It’s your love that made this possible,” FilmOne wrote, adding that the film is still showing in cinemas nationwide.

The latest success adds to Akindele’s strong box office run over the years.

In December 2024, her comedy film Everybody Loves Jenifa became the highest-grossing Nollywood movie of the year after earning ₦511 million in just 12 days. The film, which premiered on December 13, 2024, also became the fastest Nollywood title to cross the ₦500 million mark.

At the time, FilmOne Entertainment announced the milestone, noting that the movie smashed records across Nigerian cinemas.

Reacting to the achievement last year, Akindele thanked fans and supporters, writing, “Thank you, Lord!! Thank you everyone!!! I couldn’t have done this without your love and support!!!! God bless you all!!”

In its first week, Everybody Loves Jenifa sold over 71,700 tickets and earned ₦72 million in its opening weekend alone.

Akindele’s earlier film, Omo Ghetto: The Saga, remains the highest-grossing Nollywood movie of all time, with ticket sales exceeding ₦1.5 billion.

Behind The Scenes is a Nollywood drama exploring the hidden struggles, pressures, healing, and unspoken truths behind success and fame in the entertainment industry.

The actors in the film include Funke Akindele, Tobi Bakre, Iyabo Ojo, Uzor Arukwe, Scarlet Gomez, Destiny Etiko, Uche Montana, Ini Dima-Okojie, Ibrahim Chatta, Adebayo Adebowale also known as Mr Macaroni, Fausat Balogun, Ejiro Onajaife, twin sisters Wanni and Handi Danbaki, Afeez Oyetoro, Dele Odule and Akinola Ayoola Kamo.