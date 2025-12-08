HBO to premiere documentary on Wizkid’s Rise, Long Live Lagos, on 11 Dec

Long Live Lagos is a warmly anticipated HBO documentary set to premiere on 11 December 2025. Directed by Karam Gill and produced by Bill Simmons, this 85-minute film will showcase the life and career of Nigerian music icon Wizkid. The film shows Wizkid’s journey from Lagos to global stardom and how he has been transforming Africa’s image globally through his music.

The trailer released by Home Box Office (HBO) has shown Long Live Lagos, a documentary tracking Wizkid’s rise from Lagos ghetto streets to global acclaim. This film is set to show on the American premium television service. The film highlights an intimate, rare look at Wizkid and what his journey and success mean to his countryfolk and Africa in general.

The documentary will debut on 11 December, showing on HBO and streaming on HBO Max, making it accessible to a global audience.

Titled Music Box: Wizkid: Long Live Lagos, HBO Music Box is popularly known for spotting and streaming key stories in music industries.

Wizkid built his legacy with limited music infrastructure. He also built his sound with raw determination.

Long Live Lagos was directed by Karam Gill and executive-produced by Bill Simmons. The documentary highlights the milestones, moments, and memories that shaped Wizkid. His real name is Ajodeji Ibrahim Balogun. Through some footage, the film shows his journey within the global rise of Afrobeats, highlighting every song as a step forward that led to his global recognition. Every musical performance pushed and shaped him into new spaces and opportunities.

The documentary also features interviews with well-known cultural voices, including Femi Anikulapo-Kuti. The director, Karam Gill, incorporates commentary from noteworthy people around Wizkid: his partner and manager, Jada Pollock; a well-known talent and artist manager, Sunday Are, Wizkid’s first manager; Julie Adenuga, a media personality; Seni Saraki, an entrepreneur and co-producer; Meji Alabi, a music video director; P. Prime, a record producer; Karen Binns, a music industry professional; and Tops Bademosi, an entrepreneur and co-producer, as well as music journalists and fans who demonstrate Wizkid’s influence across Africa and globally.

As part of HBO’s Music Box series, known for its deep dives into influential musical artists, this documentary presents viewers with a raw, intimate glimpse into Wizkid’s creative musical journey, his challenges, and the cultural impact of his craft globally. It also highlights the energetic city of Lagos and how it has influenced Wizkid’s music and career.

Finally, Music Box: Wizkid: Long Live Lagos is not just a documentary; it is a celebration of Wizkid’s legacy and the energetic culture of Lagos, providing a profound look at how one artist can transform the global music landscape.