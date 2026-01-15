How my mum persuaded me to date Rihanna – A$AP Rocky

American rapper A$AP Rocky has shared how his mother, Renee Black, once believed he would end up with singer Rihanna long before they became a couple.

Speaking on the New York Times Popcast, Rocky said his mother often encouraged him to see Rihanna as more than a friend, even when he insisted nothing romantic was happening between them.

He admitted he brushed off her advice at the time because he believed Rihanna was not interested in him that way.

Looking back, he said her instincts were right and that the timing eventually worked in their favour.

“My mother used to say I know you like this girl that you are with right now (I am not going to say any names), but I want you with Riri. I used to be like ‘mum, why do you keep saying that? That girl does not even want me like that. Be cool, she is just my friend’,” he said.

“Mothers know best and I am thankful that she was put in my life at that time because I think anytime prior to that, I do not think I was ready for something like that.”

Rocky’s reflection comes at a time when Rihanna has once again sparked conversation about expanding their family.

Days ago, the singer hinted that she may be considering baby number four in 2026.

On Monday, January 12, she reacted to an Instagram post by Love Island alum Montana Rose Brown, who wrote, “Deciding whether to get hot and sexy or get pregnant in 2026.”

In the comment section, Rihanna replied, “Wait! So I’m not crazy then?” She later added, “Bet!”

The couple’s journey has remained a point of public fascination for years.

In 2022, Rihanna made headlines after sharing the first video of their baby son on TikTok, marking her debut on the platform.

The 45-second clip, titled “hacked”, showed the baby smiling, gurgling and reaching for her phone as she said, “You’re trying to get mommy’s phone?”

The video drew more than 11.5 million views and 3.4 million likes shortly after it was posted.

At the time, the Barbadian-born singer, whose real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, had given birth in May but kept key details private, including the child’s name.

Widely known for hit songs such as Diamonds and Umbrella, Rihanna has also built a billion-dollar empire through her beauty, lingerie and fashion brands.

Rumours about her relationship with Rocky had circulated for years before they confirmed they were officially together.

They welcomed their second child, Riot Rose, in August 2023. Their third child, Rocki Irish Mayer in September 2025.

Rihanna has since spoken openly about how fast motherhood is changing her world.

At the December Gotham Awards, she told Extra TV, “They’re all getting bigger. I cannot take it. My sons, their faces are changing, their necks are getting longer.”

While fans continue to follow her family journey closely, many are also still waiting for new music. Her last album, Anti, released in 2016, spent two weeks at number one on the Billboard 200 and recently reached its 500th week on the chart, a record among Black female solo artistes.

Reacting to the milestone at the time, she wrote on X, “God ain’t forget bout me!”