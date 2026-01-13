I fear for Ann’s safety, Regina Daniels cries out over friend’s arrest

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has expressed concern over the arrest of her friend, Ann, saying she fears for her safety amid her ongoing dispute with her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.

The actress made this known on Tuesday through a lengthy post on her Instagram page, reacting to the arrest, which she said happened the previous day.

She wrote, “My dearest best friend was arrested yesterday. Which makes me wonder: what exactly is the problem with my ex? I hate to believe or further promote the idea of the Nigerian police force’s lack of credibility. I fear for Ann’s safety as all of these are not being done legally.”

She further questioned the shifting nature of the allegations in the dispute, writing, “How did a case of domestic violence get overshadowed by drug addiction and now theft? Now that I took a bold step to clear that without fighting him, he comes up with theft? You have lived the best part of your life—why do you want mine to revolve around chaos? Sen Ned Nwoko, after eventually beating your theft allegations, what else do you have up your sleeve or your red cap? Does this give you climax?”

She added, “I can literally write a whole book of his countless frustration privately and publicly without repeating the same detail because I love writing but that might just be me playing into his game. It is now clear that he enjoys this social media banter or should I say entertainment ? But to what end Ned ?”

The arrest is the latest development in the prolonged conflict between Regina and the senator, which first became public late in 2025 after the actress accused him of domestic violence.

Regina claimed there is now a warrant for her arrest and that of some family members, including her brother Sammy West, over an alleged theft of $40,000 from Nwoko’s residence.

She denied the allegation and insisted that the senator does not keep cash in his house.

Her brother, Sammy West, was earlier arrested and detained over allegations of criminal conspiracy and theft before he was later granted bail.

Regina has consistently maintained that the accusations are false and part of a wider attempt to discredit her.

Nwoko has denied the domestic violence claim. He has also accused the actress of substance abuse, an allegation she has strongly rejected.

As of the time of filing this report, the Nigeria Police Force has not issued any official statement on Ann’s arrest or the exact offence she is being investigated for.