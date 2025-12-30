‘I still can’t say farewell,’ Rotimi Salami mourns Allwell Ademola

The Nigerian film industry has been thrown into mourning following the death of Nollywood actress, filmmaker, and singer, Allwell Ademola, who died on Saturday, December 27, 2025. She was 49.

News of her passing shook the entertainment industry, followed by an outpouring of grief from colleagues, friends, and fans.

One of the most emotional tributes came this morning, from a fellow actor and close friend, Rotimi Salami, who shared a heartfelt message on his Instagram page, revealing the depth of his loss and the difficulty he has faced since her death.

“72 hours of endless tears still can’t bring back my Shuga Boo,” he wrote.

“To everyone who has genuinely reached out to me with love and concern for my state of mind and well-being — through countless calls, messages, and voice notes — I see them all. I truly do. I’m just too weak right now to read, listen, respond, or even find the words to express how I really feel.”

Salami described the late actress as a central figure in his life and family, noting the pain of trying to remain strong for those who depend on him.

“All is not well at the moment, but for the sake of our family, friends, and the fans who have shown up in prayers, posts, calls, and overwhelming love — and most especially for my children, who will draw strength from me as we learn to move on without our Shuga Boo, our Ibiayo, our Eniobanke, our Allwell Ademola — I promise to stand strong,” he said.

He added a touching plea to the public: “Please, when you see me, don’t try to console me… because I will break down. I still can’t say farewell, Shuga Boo.”

The actress’ family also confirmed her death in an official statement released after her passing. Signed by Adegboyega Adebayo on behalf of the Ademola family, the statement announced her death with what it described as “heavy hearts and total submission to the will of God.”

“With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved sister, mother, and aunt, Princess Allwell Ademola, who departed this life on Saturday, the 27th day of December, 2025, at the age of 49,” the statement read.

The family described Allwell Ademola as a proud daughter of the Ademola family of Ogun State and a great-granddaughter of the Alake of Egbaland.

They also paid tribute to her creative journey, noting that from childhood until her death, she distinguished herself as a thespian, actor, singer and filmmaker, whose work touched many lives.

“Princess Allwell Ademola was a gifted and passionate creative, touching many lives through her art, talent and unwavering dedication,” the statement said.

The family expressed gratitude for the support they have received since the announcement of her death, describing the response as a source of strength during a difficult period.

They concluded by praying for her soul and asking for patience as they prepare for her burial. “Further details regarding burial arrangements will be communicated in due course,” the statement said.

Ademola’s death marks another painful loss for Nollywood, as colleagues continue to mourn a woman many described as loving, dedicated and full of life.