IK Ogbonna, Rita Dominic defend ‘A Very Dirty Christmas’ amid CAN criticism

Actor IK Ogbonna and actress Rita Dominic have reacted to the controversy surrounding the title of the film A Very Dirty Christmas, following criticism by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

CAN, led by its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, had described the film’s title as “offensive and disrespectful” to the Christian faith, arguing that it undermines the spiritual meaning of Christmas, which symbolises purity, peace, love and redemption.

Reacting on Instagram on Thursday, IK Ogbonna, who played the character Frankie in the film, said the title was never intended to mock or disrespect Christianity.

“In light of the recent statement by the Christian Association of Nigeria, I feel it’s important to speak from my place as a cast member in A Very Dirty Christmas, where I played the character Frankie,” he wrote.

“Let me be very clear: the title of this movie was never meant to undermine the Christian faith — especially not our faith. I am a Christian. Many members of the cast are Christians. The producer is a Christian. The director is a Christian. At no point was this project created to mock, diminish, or disrespect the sacredness of Christmas.”

Ogbonna explained that the title draws inspiration from the popular Detty December culture and said the film carries deeper messages around love, forgiveness, self-worth and the dangers of fake drugs in society.

He added that feedback from audiences had been largely positive and appealed for the film to be judged beyond its title.

“I respect the Christian Association of Nigeria and understand the concerns raised. Conversations like this are important. My humble appeal is that we allow the full message of the film — not just the title — to speak for itself,” he said.

Rita Dominic also weighed in on the debate, urging Nigerians to watch the film before drawing conclusions.

“Artists have the right to creative expressions. It allows them to convey emotions, build worlds that capture the heart of the audience,” she said.

She described A Very Dirty Christmas, produced by Ini Edo and directed by Akay Mason, as a creative work that deserves to be viewed in full context.

“I think it’s important to watch the film first before drawing conclusions,” Dominic added.

Encouraging cinema lovers to support the project, she noted that the film is currently showing nationwide.

“#AVeryDirtyChristmas is now showing in cinemas nationwide. Go watch with family/friends this holiday, be ready to have a good laugh and be thrilled! Congrats once again to the entire cast and crew!”

The reactions come amid moves by the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), which on Thursday said it had engaged the producers of the film and requested a modification of the title to prevent interpretations that may be considered offensive.

The Board also assured Nigerians that it remains committed to religious sensitivity, dialogue and responsible film regulation, while retaining the power to withdraw a film for further review where necessary in the interest of the public.