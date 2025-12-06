I’m married but not in my husband’s house -Singer Shola Allyson

Popular Nigerian singer, Sola Allyson, has said she is married but does not live in her husband’s house, explaining that their current arrangement works better for them despite being together as a couple.

She made this known in an interview on Oyinmomo TV posted on YouTube on Friday, where she also spoke about her music career and clarified public assumptions about her identity as an artiste.

During the interview, Allyson said she is not a gospel musician, noting that people often mislabel her because of the kind of songs she sings.

“I don’t sing religious songs. As I am like this, I don’t call myself a gospel artist. My name is Sola Allyson. I am a singer,” she said.

She also explained why she does not mention Jesus in her songs.

“Jesus didn’t say we should be mentioning His name. He didn’t say we should use His name for PR,” she said.

Addressing her marriage, the 54-year-old said she and her husband live separately, a decision she believes was influenced by the unrealistic expectations older generations created around marriage.

She said, “I am married but not living with my husband. He stays in his house and I also stay in my house. That’s the love that people older than us didn’t let us know is hard. They make it seem like once you love each other, you will live happily ever after.”

Allyson added that she views marriage as a partnership and rejects the idea that a woman must always describe herself as being in “her husband’s house.”

“Saying I am in my husband’s house is different from saying I married my husband. My husband and I married each other; we are in one another’s life,” she said.

She said the phrase often gives men a sense of ownership and clarified her thoughts on feminism.

“Saying I am in my husband’s house gives men a sense of ownership. I am not doing competition with anyone.

“Feminism is not saying men are not good people. What feminism is, before anger came into it because of how women were treated, was that the choice that men have to do whatever they wish should also be given to women,” she added.

Allyson, known for songs such as Eji Owuro, has worked in the music industry for more than two decades and is regarded for her message-driven style.