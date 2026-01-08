Jarvis breaks silence on mother’s health crisis, says ‘money can’t solve everything’

Nigerian content creator and TikTok influencer, Elizabeth Amaduo, popularly known as Jarvis, has made an emotional appeal regarding her mother’s declining health.

She made known in a viral video shared across social media platforms on Wednesday.

According to Jarvis, she revealed that her biological mother is currently battling a severe, undisclosed illness that has become the “painful reality” of her life, while also expressing worry that critics might use the recording of her sick mother against her online some day.

She said, “So my mom is actually sick. What I’m saying is that online is crazy. Tomorrow they might video her in her condition and try to use it against me. That’s the one thing I’ve been scared of, that nobody should find out that my mom is not well and they should not come and speak against me on social media,” she explained.

“Social media will always say, ‘Oh, why didn’t you take care of her? You have all the money, you have everything.’ But the thing is that at this point, money can’t solve it. It’s just God, fate, belief,” she explained.

She disclosed that her father, who is from Senegal, has been largely absent from her life.

The Tiktok star, said how much she loved her Mother, who has been a defence to her and has stood in as a father.

“I love my mom and she tried. She tried, like she really tried. She fought, she defended us without any father’s support,” Jarvis noted.

According to the creator, all communication with him ceased during her early childhood, and she has personally been searching for him in Senegal to no avail.

“From the beginning of my birth, he used to call me Aminata and I just giggled. You know, I was just a little child. But it got to a point when the whole communication line stopped. Till today, I haven’t heard from him. I’m the one searching. I’ve gone to Senegal. I’m still trying my best,” she revealed

Recall that, her personal life has been under intense public scrutiny following her high-profile separation from fellow content creator Habeeb popularly known as “Peller” Hamzat in December 2025. The breakup was marked by a series of emotional public incidents, including a car accident involving Peller.

This announcement comes after intense public speculation that has followed the couple for months, as their relationship played out entirely on social media.

From viral collaborations to public fights, their romance has been very dramatic for their millions of followers.

Before this dispute, Jarvis and Peller had been close collaborators on TikTok, building their friendship through shared content and creative projects.

They first connected in 2023 after a duet challenge that went viral, earning them thousands of followers and putting them in the light of the most entertaining duos on the platform.

Over time, their partnership grew beyond the app. They often appeared on each other’s livestreams, exchanged virtual gifts, and collaborated on dance and comedy skits that showcased their easy chemistry. Fans admired how effortlessly they complemented each other, with many describing them as “TikTok’s favourite pair.”

Their friendship also extended offline, as both creators publicly supported each other’s personal milestones and creative growth. When Jarvis celebrated her one million follower milestone, Peller was among the first to congratulate her publicly, calling her “a hardworking woman who deserves every win.” Their camaraderie had inspired other upcoming creators to believe in mutual support and teamwork.