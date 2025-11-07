Kendrick Lamar emerges most-nominated artist at 2026 Grammy Awards

Rapper Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, professionally known as Kendrick Lamar, has emerged as the most nominated artist for the upcoming 68th Annual Grammy Awards, earning nine nominations across major categories including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

The Recording Academy announced the nominations on Friday, November 7, 2025, with Lamar leading the pack ahead of Lady Gaga, who scored seven nominations, and Bad Bunny, who earned six.

Lamar’s latest project, GNX, which was released earlier this year, is at the centre of his Grammy success. The album, widely praised for its depth, storytelling, and experimental production, has been nominated for Album of the Year and Best Rap Album. At the same time, his collaboration with SZA, “Luther”, earned him nominations in both Record of the Year and Song of the Year categories.

The 37-year-old superstar, who already has 17 Grammy wins, continues to cement his legacy as one of hip-hop’s most critically acclaimed figures. His ability to merge social commentary with musical innovation has consistently kept him at the forefront of global rap conversations.

Lamar’s nine nominations underscore his staying power and artistic evolution more than a decade after his breakthrough with good kid, m.A.A.d city. His domination of the 2026 Grammy list reflects both the Recording Academy’s growing recognition of rap and the genre’s influence on contemporary music.

Pop star Lady Gaga trails closely with seven nominations, including Album of the Year for Chromatica II, while Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny earned six nods for his chart-topping project Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana.

The 68th Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and will air live on CBS and Paramount+.

Fans have taken to social media to celebrate Lamar’s achievement, with many calling him “a true definition of artistry.”

Lamar maintains his spot as one of the most decorated rappers in Grammy history alongside Jay-Z and Kanye West. His latest recognition further proves that, despite new waves of talent in hip-hop, Lamar’s voice, vision, and versatility remain unmatched.

As the work anticipates music’s biggest night, all eyes will be on Lamar to see how far his artistry carries him this year.

Meanwhile, Nigerian music is also poised to soar at the 2026 Grammy Awards, as Burna Boy, Davido, Ayra Starr, and Wizkid have earned nominations in the Best African Music Performance and Global Music Album categories.