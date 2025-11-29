Lere Paimo is alive, ANTP dismisses viral death report

The Association of Nigeria Theatre Arts Practitioners (ANTP) has dismissed reports claiming that veteran Yoruba actor, Chief Olalere Osunpaimo, is dead.

The group said the 86-year-old theatre icon, popularly called Baba Eda Onile Ola, is alive.

The clarification came on Saturday after several Facebook posts falsely announcing his death spread online and caused confusion among theatre lovers and members of the Yoruba movie industry.

According to a statement signed by the National Public Relations Officer, Adejonwo Oluwafemi, the association confirmed the rumour was false after speaking directly with the actor’s family.

The statement read, “We would like to inform the public that reports circulating on Facebook about the passing of Chief Olalere OsunPaimo (MFR) are false.

“We have just spoken with Baba Eda Onile Ola and his wife. He is alive and in good health.

“Please disregard these false reports and be aware that they are being spread by unscrupulous individuals.”

ANTP also appealed to Nigerians to verify information before circulating it, warning that false stories about prominent figures can cause unnecessary fear and distress.

“We urge everyone to verify information before sharing to avoid spreading misinformation,” the association said.

Chief Lere Paimo is one of the oldest Nollywood and Yoruba theatre actors still active in the creative space. With a career spanning more than six decades, he holds an important place in Nigeria’s cultural history.

Paimo rose to national fame through the classic epic “Ogbori Elemosho” and has since featured in numerous stage plays, television dramas and Yoruba films that helped define traditional storytelling for younger generations.

Beyond acting, he is recognised as a cultural custodian, a trainer for young performers and a respected voice in the preservation of Yoruba heritage. His contributions earned him the national honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic.

News of his well-being has since brought relief to fans and colleagues who took to various platforms to celebrate the confirmation that the cultural icon is alive.

Many said the rumour was alarming because of his age and urged bloggers to stop spreading unverified stories about elderly entertainers.

Lere Paimo is one of the oldest Nollywood actors still working, and his presence remains influential in the Yoruba film industry.

Younger actors often describe him as a mentor and a bridge between the foundational era of indigenous cinema and the modern wave of Nollywood.