Celebrities who made headlines for right and wrong reasons in 2025

As 2026 begins today, it is a moment to pause and look back at a year that stirred emotions in the entertainment industry.

In 2025, celebrities experienced different realities. While some enjoyed major wins and public applause, others were pulled into the spotlight by personal struggles that reminded fans how vulnerable life can be behind the fame.

Music, Nollywood, comedy and broadcast journalism all reflected the emotional weight of 2025.

Those who said, ‘Goodbye’

The entertainment industry was forced to confront grief repeatedly in 2025 as death claimed several familiar faces.

The year opened with the loss of veteran Nollywood actor Asa Koko, who died on January 30 after battling illness for over two years. A prominent figure in the Yoruba film industry, he built a career that spanned more than a decade.

February proved especially heavy. Actress Patience Ugwu, popularly known as Sugar Girl, died at 35. Days later, actor and academic Columbus Irosanga passed on.

That same month, Nigeria lost a broadcasting pioneer. Anike Agbaje Williams, the first face on African television and first voice on Africa’s first commercial radio station, died at 88 in Ibadan.

March brought another painful moment with the death of actress Nkechi Nweje, while April saw the gospel music community mourn Bolaji Olanrewaju, popularly known as Big Bolaji.

In June, filmmaker and theatre producer Kayode Peters passed on. August followed with the death of veteran Yoruba actor Olusegun Akinremi, popularly known as Chief Kanran.

September recorded the death of comedian Adetola Samad, known as Sanku, in a road accident. That same month, broadcast journalist Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu of Arise TV died at 29.

The year closed on a sombre note with the death of Nollywood actress and producer Allwell Ademola on December 27.

Women who drove Nollywood in 2025

Beyond grief, 2025 showed the growing influence of women filmmakers whose projects performed well in cinemas and on digital platforms.

Kemi Adetiba’s Netflix series To Kill a Monkey drew attention for its layered storytelling and production quality.

Omoni Oboli connected with digital audiences through Love in Every Word, sparking conversations around modern relationships.

Toyin Abraham strengthened her presence behind the camera with Iyalode and her directorial project Oversabi Aunty.

In September, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, Bisola Aiyeola, Wumi Toriola and Bolaji Ogunmola collaborated on the action-comedy Gingerrr, which became one of the year’s most successful releases.

December saw Ini Edo release A Very Dirty Christmas. While the title drew criticism from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the actress clarified that the film was not intended to disrespect Christianity.

Funke Akindele maintained her box office dominance, with Behind The Scenes recording high earnings shortly after release.

Celebrity break-ups of 2025

Love stories also unravelled publicly in 2025, turning private heartbreak into national conversation.

Fans were stunned in January when music legend 2Baba, born Innocent Idibia, announced the end of his marriage to actress Annie Macaulay Idibia after nearly 12 years. Conflicting posts, a hacking claim and later confirmation via video kept the separation firmly in the spotlight.

Public intrigue deepened when 2Baba introduced Natasha Osawaru as his new partner. Viral confrontations, family reactions and fresh controversies ensured the saga remained one of the year’s most discussed celebrity separations.

Comedian Ijoba Lande and his estranged wife Dara also saw their marriage collapse publicly, following interviews, counter-accusations and the involvement of actor Baba Tee, who later admitted to a brief encounter with Dara.

Social media influencer Peller and his girlfriend Jarvis ended their relationship after a distressing livestream and police arrest, while street-pop singer Portable and his estranged wife Queen Dami resumed their online feud months after their earlier split.

Toward the end of the year, Nollywood actress Anita Joseph confirmed the end of her marriage to MC Fish.

Reconciliation & family healing

Amid the controversies, 2025 also delivered moments that softened public sentiment.

Singer Asake, born Ahmed Ololade, warmed hearts on Christmas Day after reuniting with his daughter Zeenat and her mother Adijat, months after public family tensions dominated headlines. Later comments from his father, Fatai Odunsi, suggested that peace had been restored within the family.

The festive season also saw Asake visit the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and return to Obafemi Awolowo University, where he performed for students and observed the institution’s traditional protocol of respect.

New beginnings and growing families

Beyond heartbreak and controversy, 2025 also recorded joyful additions to the families of celebrities.

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, welcomed their second child, a baby girl, in August.

Influencer Priscilla Ojo and her Tanzanian husband Juma Jux welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in Canada in late August.

Gospel artiste Moses Bliss and his wife Marie began the year on a joyful note, announcing the birth of their first child, a baby boy, in January.

Media personality Toke Makinwa also made headlines in August after announcing her pregnancy in a deeply personal post, describing motherhood as a new chapter.

Comedian Real Warri Pikin shared her joy with fans after revealing she was expecting her fourth child, while actress Chika Ike welcomed her first child, a baby girl, in March.

Gospel singer Prudent Gabriel and her husband welcomed a son in August, while comedian Lasisi Elenu and his wife celebrated the birth of their second child, a baby boy, in October.

Those who broke records and still drew controversy

In 2025, Burna Boy stood at the centre of both triumph and backlash.

The Grammy-winning singer, born Damini Ogulu, became Africa’s highest-grossing touring artiste after his I Told Them world tour earned $30.5m across Europe and North America.

The success came alongside criticism during his No Sign Of Weakness US tour, following onstage confrontations and cancelled shows.

Despite the backlash, Burna Boy later addressed fans during a sold-out concert in Toronto, while also earning further Grammy recognition that pushed his career tally to 13 nominations.