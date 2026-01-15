Others

FULL LIST: Wizkid, Davido, Ayra Starr, others nominated for 2026 MOBO Awards

Published 15 Jan 2026

By Musa Adekunle

Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, in a red Ferrari

Nigerian music stars Wizkid, Davido, Ayra Starr, Rema, Tiwa Savage, Adekunle Gold and Shallipopi have secured nominations for the 2026 Music of Black Origin Awards.

The artistes were shortlisted in the Best African Music Act category, alongside Joshua Baraka, Moliy and South African singer Tyla, according to the nominations list released on Thursday via their Instagram page.

Beyond the African category, Ayra Starr also earned a nomination in the Best International Act category, where she will compete with global stars such as Cardi B, Gunna, Kehlani, and Vybz Kartel.

See the full list of nominations below:

Best male act

  • Central Cee
  • Elmiene
  • Jim Legxacy
  • Nemzzz
  • Odeal
  • Skepta

Best female act

  • Flo
  • Kwn
  • Little Simz
  • Olivia Dean
  • Pinkpantheress
  • Sasha Keable

Album of the year

  • Central Cee – Can’t Rush Greatness
  • Ezra Collective – Dance, No One’s Watching
  • Flo – Access All Areas
  • Kojey Radical – Don’t Look Down
  • Little Simz – Lotus
  • Olivia Dean – The Art Of Loving

Song of the year

  • AJ Tracey Feat. Jorja Smith – Crush
  • Donaeo Feat. Omar, Lemar & House Gospel Choir – Nights Like This
  • Fred Again, Skepta & Plaqueboymax – Victory Lap
  • Jim Legxacy & Dave – 3x
  • Kwn – Do What I Say
  • Myles Smith – Nice To Meet You
  • Olivia Dean – Man I Need
  • Pinkpantheress – Illegal
  • Raye – Where Is My Husband!
  • Tim Duzit – Kat Slater

Best newcomer

  • DC3
  • EsDeeKid
  • Finessekid
  • Jim Legxacy
  • Kwn
  • Namesbliss
  • Nia Smith
  • Sekou
  • Skye Newman
  • YT

Video of the year

  • Pozer – Shanghigh Noon
  • FKA Twigs – Eusexua
  • Jim Legxacy –
  • Little Simz – Flood
  • Raye – Where Is My Husband!
  • Skepta & Fred Again.. – Back 2 Back

Best R&B / Soul act

  • Elmiene
  • Flo
  • Kwn
  • Odeal
  • Olivia Dean
  • Sasha Keable

Best alternative music act

  • Alt Blk Era
  • Blood Orange
  • Hak Baker
  • Michael Kiwanuka
  • Nova Twins
  • Rachel Chinouriri

Best grime act

  • Chip
  • Jayahadadream
  • Kasst 8
  • Ruff Sqwad
  • Scorcher
  • Wiley

Best hip-hop act

  • Aitch
  • Asco
  • Catch
  • Central Cee
  • D-Block Europe
  • Kojey Radical
  • Little Simz
  • Loyle Carner
  • Wretch 32
  • Youngs Teflon

Best drill act

  • 36
  • Booter Bee
  • Chy Cartier
  • Esdeekid
  • K-Trap
  • Leostaytrill
  • Nemzzz
  • Pozer
  • Twin S
  • Wohdee

Best international act

  • Ayra Starr
  • Cardi B
  • Clipse
  • Gunna
  • Kehlani
  • Leon Thomas
  • Mariah The Scientist
  • Moliy
  • Tyla
  • Vybz Kartel

Best media personality

  • Bemi Orojuogun (Bus Aunty)
  • Dj Ag
  • In My Opinion
  • Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe (Melissas Wardrobe)
  • Nadia Jae
  • Niko Omilana
  • Pk Humble
  • Remi Burgz
  • Uche Natori
  • Winners Talking

Best performance in a TV Show / Film

  • Aaron Pierre – Mufasa: The Lion King
  • Ashley Thomas – Hostage
  • Ashley Walters – Adolescence
  • Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
  • Damson Idris – F1
  • Dayo Koleosho – Eastenders
  • Lennie James – Mr Loverman
  • Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths
  • Stephen Graham – Adolesence
  • Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Best African music act

  • Adekunle Gold
  • Ayra Starr
  • Davido
  • Joshua Baraka
  • Moliy
  • Rema
  • Shallipopi
  • Tiwa Savage
  • Tyla
  • Wizkid

Best Caribbean music act

  • Ayetian
  • Lila Iké
  • Masicka
  • Shenseea
  • Vybz Kartel
  • Yung Bredda

Best jazz act

  • Cktrl
  • Ego Ella May
  • Ezra Collective
  • Kokoroko
  • Nubya Garcia
  • Yazmin Lacey

Best electronic act

  • FKA Twigs
  • Jazzy
  • Kilimanjaro
  • Pinkpantheress
  • Salute
  • Sherelle

Best gospel act

  • Annatoria
  • DC3
  • Faith Child
  • Imrhan
  • Sondae
  • Still Shadey

Best producer

  • Inflo
  • Jae5
  • Miles Clinton James
  • P2J
  • Sammy Soso
  • Zach Nahome
