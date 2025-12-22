Nigerian celebrities who wedded in 2025

2025 has been a year of love and partnerships within Nigeria’s entertainment and social media circles. Several well-known figures have formalised their relationships in weddings that reflect personal journeys, cultural traditions and joyful celebrations.

Below is a look at the celebrity weddings that have stood out so far this year.

Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux



Influencer Priscilla Ojo, daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, married Tanzanian singer Juma Jux in April 2025. Their union included multiple celebrations: a nikkah in Tanzania, followed by a traditional Yoruba ceremony and a white wedding in Lagos. The event was widely shared on social media with friends, family and fans celebrating the cross-national union.

Davido & Chioma Adeleke



Afrobeats star Davido and his longtime partner Chioma Rowland Adeleke sealed their marriage with a high-profile white wedding in Miami, United States, on August 10, 2025. Though the couple had earlier ceremonies in 2024, the Miami celebration was widely covered for its scale, guest list and elaborate details.

Mr Eazi & Temi Otedola



Musician Mr Eazi and actress/fashion personality Temi Otedola, the daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola, made headlines with a three-part wedding celebration in 2025. They began with a civil ceremony in Monaco in May, followed by a traditional Yoruba wedding in Dubai in July. They concluded with a Christian ceremony in Reykjavík, Iceland, in August. Each event reflected different facets of their personal style and heritage.

Deacon Famous & Mawusi Faith

Content creator and comedian Deacon Famous married his partner Mawusi Faith in a traditional ceremony in Accra, Ghana, on February 7, 2025. The wedding blended Nigerian and Ghanaian cultural elements and featured attendance from fellow entertainers and friends.

Eve Esin & Suleiman Mohammed



Veteran Nollywood actress Eve Esin married Suleiman Mohammed in a traditional wedding ceremony in Akwa Ibom State in October 2025. The celebration was noted for its cultural richness, with Eve often sharing moments that highlighted her heritage and personal joy.

Chinko Ekun & Ayemidun



Rapper Chinko Ekun (Oladipo Emmanuel) married his longtime partner, Ayemidun, in August 2025 in Ibadan. The couple’s wedding featured a colourful traditional engagement followed by a white wedding ceremony at Manhattan Hall, Eleyele. Their celebration blended cultural pageantry with modern elegance, as the two publicly marked the start of their married life together.

Shawn Faqua & Dr Sharon Ifunanya Maduekwe



Actor Shawn Faqua and event planner Dr Sharon Ifunanya Maduekwe took a uniquely creative route for their wedding, reportedly holding one of Nigeria’s first known train weddings aboard the Lagos–Ibadan Standard Gauge Railway. Their October 2025 celebration attracted attention for its innovative setting and cultural touches.

Ifedayo Agoro & Frank Itom

Influencer Ifedayo Agoro, known for her lifestyle brand Diary of a Naija Girl, married content creator Frank Itom in 2025. The couple celebrated with a civil ceremony, followed by traditional rites, and shared affectionate moments from both events with their followers.

From intimate family affairs to destination celebrations, 2025 showcased a range of weddings that captured affection, cultural expression and personal joy. These unions reflect not just public moments of celebration but also the continued blending of tradition and contemporary life among Nigeria’s public figures.