What to buy her this season: 10 stylish gift ideas under ₦100,000

Looking for a gift for a hot girl this season? Here are some ideas under ₦100,000.
1. Bawsty Golden Hour Sling-Shoulder Maxi Dress (₦35,000)
2. Goldie Bag by Gbemisoke Shoes (₦45,000)
3. Unrefyned jewellery gift card (from ₦50,000)
4. Sharpstone 0.50ct Fairy Moissanite Necklace in 925 Sterling Silver (₦90,000)
5. Beauty by AD Rose set (₦85,000)
6. Beguile by Oma Mini Perfume Set (₦70,000)
7. Arami Essentials Soft Re-Set (₦46,000)
8. Lush hair braids (₦7,800 per pack)
9. LOHN Noel Trio Box – 150g (₦81,000)
10. Adidas Coreracer Shoes (₦76,000)