Others

Search Guardian News

What to buy her this season: 10 stylish gift ideas under ₦100,000

Looking for a gift for a hot girl this season? Here are some ideas under ₦100,000. 1. Bawsty Golden Hour Sling-Shoulder Maxi Dress (₦35,000) 2. Goldie Bag by Gbemisoke Shoes (₦45,000) 3. Unrefyn...

Published 13 Dec 2025

By Chiamaka Sam-Ofoha

Beauty, fashion and accessories featured in a curated gift guide under ₦100,000

More on Guardian Life

Looking for a gift for a hot girl this season? Here are some ideas under ₦100,000.

1. Bawsty Golden Hour Sling-Shoulder Maxi Dress (₦35,000)

Chidirim Ndeche in Bawsty Golden Hour Sling-Shoulder Maxi Dress
Chidirim Ndeche in Bawsty Golden Hour Sling-Shoulder Maxi Dress

2. Goldie Bag by Gbemisoke Shoes (₦45,000)

Goldie Bag by Gbemisoke Shoes
Goldie Bag by Gbemisoke Shoes

3. Unrefyned jewellery gift card (from ₦50,000)

Seunayo Ugba wearing Unrefyned rings
Seunayo Ugba wearing Unrefyned rings

4. Sharpstone 0.50ct Fairy Moissanite Necklace in 925 Sterling Silver (₦90,000)

Sharpstone 0.50ct Fairy Moissanite Necklace in 925 Sterling Silver (₦90,000)
Sharpstone 0.50ct Fairy Moissanite Necklace in 925 Sterling Silver

5. Beauty by AD Rose set (₦85,000)

Beauty by AD Rose set
Beauty by AD Rose set

6. Beguile by Oma Mini Perfume Set (₦70,000)

Beguile by Oma Mini Perfume Set
Beguile by Oma Mini Perfume Set

7. Arami Essentials Soft Re-Set (₦46,000)

Arami Essentials Soft Re-Set
Arami Essentials Soft Re-Set

8. Lush hair braids (₦7,800 per pack)

Lush Hair Curly Braids
Lush Hair Curly Braids

9. LOHN Noel Trio Box – 150g (₦81,000)

LOHN Noel Trio Box
LOHN Noel Trio Box

10. Adidas Coreracer Shoes (₦76,000)

Adidas Coreracer Shoes
Adidas Coreracer Shoes
Chiamaka Sam-Ofoha

Guardian Life

Join Our Channels

You may also like

More Articles from Guardian Life.