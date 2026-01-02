Why I married George Akume – Zaynab

Zaynab Ngohemba, formerly known as Zaynab Otiti Obanor, has explained why she married the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, stating that the union is rooted in maturity, shared purpose, and service to the public.

The marriage between Akume and Zaynab became public on December 26, 2025, when reports emerged that the SGF had taken a new wife.

Zaynab is the former wife of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, whom she married in 2016 before the marriage ended in 2017.

According to a statement issued by her media aide, David Adeoye, and published by THISDAY, Zaynab said her decision to marry Akume was shaped by personal stability, shared values and a clear understanding of public duty.

Describing the marriage as a mature partnership, the statement read, “It is a partnership shaped by maturity, shared purpose, and an understanding that personal stability strengthens public duty. Especially in an era when public life is often reduced to spectacle, the union of Senator George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and Queen Zaynab Otiti-Obanor offers a different narrative—one grounded not in optics, but in service.”

She added that the marriage was not about reinvention, but reinforcement of values both partners already hold. “Their partnership represents the meeting of two lives already devoted to public purpose. It is not a reinvention of either individual, but a reinforcement of shared values: humility, discipline, empathy, and responsibility. Queen Zaynab’s work has focused on people rather than positions.”

The statement further explained that the union reflects mutual understanding and commitment to service, noting that leadership should be humane and forward-looking. “At a time when Nigerians increasingly demand integrity and humanity from those in leadership, this union sends a subtle but powerful signal that service is strongest when anchored in personal stability, shared values, and a long view of legacy.”

Zaynab also said the marriage serves as a reminder that true impact often comes quietly. “It is a reminder that the most meaningful contributions to society often come from those who work quietly, guided by values rather than validation.”

The couple made their first public appearance during Akume’s 72nd birthday celebration in Gboko, Benue State, which began with a thanksgiving service at St John the Baptist Cathedral.

In a viral video recorded during the event, Zaynab addressed residents of Benue State, pledging her commitment to their welfare.

She said, “I’m here today not as a visitor but as the daughter of this land, by extension, married to Senator George Akume.

He’s the son of this land who has Benue and Nigeria. We understand your pain. I’ll do everything possible so that you’re all back to your normal lives.”

However, a statement issued by the Director of Information and Public Relations, Office of the SGF, Segun Imohiosen, said Akume used the occasion to stress the need for accountability at all levels of government as a pathway to sustainable development.

Also speaking at the event, Bishop Isaac Dugu of the Diocese of Katsina-Ala, on behalf of Bishop William Amove Avenya of the Catholic Diocese of Gboko, described the birthday celebration as a turning point for Benue State and Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Akume’s first wife, Regina Akume, who represents Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, has urged the SGF to return fully to Christianity.

Speaking at the wedding reception of Akume’s son, Samuel Aondoakura Akume, in Makurdi, she said his success was rooted in his Christian faith. She stated, “I pray that the Lord will increase his years, good health of mind and body, and give him clarity in thinking and doing things right. And he should remember that he is a Christian, and it is Christianity that brought him this far.”

She added, “To drop Christianity now and go for anything else, he will not be successful. So my advice to him is to come back to Christianity and follow the line of Christ.”