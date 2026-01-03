Actress Anita Joseph’s ex-husband, Mc Fish, denies being a gold digger, blasts critics

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph’s estranged husband, Fisayo Michael, popularly known as MC Fish, has broken his silence over claims that he depended on his wife financially during their marriage.

The hypeman and MC, who has been in the entertainment industry for over 15 years, used his Instagram story to respond to critics and defend his reputation.

In a lengthy post, MC Fish insisted that he has always worked hard for his money and maintained his professional lane. “You will be the fool of 2026 to think that I don’t work for my money. Because you can’t afford me doesn’t mean I don’t work,” he wrote.

He added that the narrative suggesting he was financially supported by Anita Joseph is false. “I dare her to say she took care of the bills by herself in the five years of that marriage. Imbeciles everywhere,” he stated.

He warned that anyone spreading lies about his role in the marriage would face the truth.

MC Fish also expressed frustration at how the public perceives the work of hypemen and MCs in Nigeria. “This Hypeman narrative dey annoy me sometimes. You people that insult us and call us names, when it’s time for you to have a big party, you call us, pay us. But still refuse to recognize the craft that ordinary Hypeman,” he wrote.

He described himself as an “ordinary Hypeman” whose presence makes a difference at parties and events.

He further claimed that if there were no future in his job, Anita Joseph would not have relied on him professionally. “The real truth is if there was no future in the job, you so-called legendary actress no go put body, simple! So enough of trying to slander me by my profession,” he said.

MC Fish also revealed that he supported Anita Joseph in several aspects of her career and personal life.

He claimed he helped set up her business, assisted in monetising her social media, and acted as her manager, PR, and personal assistant at different points.

He said he was responsible for ensuring her security and VIP treatment at events. Despite this, he said he has been unfairly labelled a gold digger.

MC Fish concluded his post with a message to anyone doubting the value of his work, “For everyone that opened their mouth to insult my job, I prophesy that your children and children’s children will all be hypemen/MCs… but in Jesus’ name, Ase gun,” he said.