Biting is a form of affection, says actress Honeypot

Onwuson Faith Ifeoma, popularly known as Honeypot on social media, has stated that she considers one minute of sexual activity sufficient. The actress and content creator, known for her erotic and relationship-focused content, made the disclosure while appearing on The Honest Bunch Podcast.

Honeypot also commented on cultural expectations in Igbo land, noting the symbolic value of a wife in reflecting her husband’s status.

She said, “In Igbo land you can see a man walking around in shorts, but if you want to know if he is rich, look at his wife. That’s not stupidity. A man’s money should reflect on the woman. It shows the man is doing well. The fact that she has a job or work doesn’t mean she is not supposed to be taken care of.”

On expressions of affection, she elaborated: “There is kissing, there is cuddling and there is biting. You bite everywhere. Biting is a form of affection.”

Asked whether she would prefer a wealthy man with a pot belly who is not skilled in bed, or a physically fit man who can sustain long sexual sessions, Honeypot replied, “I am not a sex person. I can stay months, with my full chest. That is why when I come out and say don’t come into my DM I don’t do hookups.’ I can say it with my full chest because nobody can come out and say I have paid you for sex. One minute of sex is enough for me. When you are done, come down from my body.”

Her comments highlight her personal approach to relationships and her emphasis on financial stability and mutual respect over sexual indulgence.