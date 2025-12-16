Jarvis confirms split from Peller after car crash

The relationship between Nigerian TikTok stars Amadou Elizabeth, popularly known as Jarvis, and Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, has officially ended.

The break-up was confirmed by Jarvis herself, following a week of escalating drama that resulted in the news of Peller’s reported car crash and emotional distress.

This announcement comes after intense public speculation that has followed the couple for months, as their relationship played out entirely on social media.

From viral collaborations to public fights, their romance has been very dramatic for their millions of followers.

Recall that Peller had been involved in an accident in which he crashed his newly acquired Mercedes-Benz shortly after the disturbing video of the creator circulated online. In the clip, Peller appeared to be in a state of emotional crisis, and later started thanking his fans while in a state of deep despair.

The incident occurred on Sunday along the Lekki-Epe Expressway in Lagos during an Instagram live session.

Jarvis addressed the public directly and clarified their relationship status, responding to a statement Peller had reportedly made earlier that afternoon. She was clear and provided closure the public had been seeking.

She explained, “He said that they are no more together, and I am also telling you the same thing: we are no more together,” She clarified.

“I tried. You guys, I’ve tried. Why me? Why me now? What did I do? Why? Me? You guys know the truth. Una know the truth,”

This statement comes after long anticipated and suspected separation from the Tiktok stars, given the constant display of public arguments, allegations of toxicity, and repeated but short-lived breakups.

Confirming that they are no longer together, Jarvis said the breakup was necessary and should not be misunderstood as abandonment.

She said, “Peller is a sweet guy, I do not even want it to even end but it has happened, it has happened.

“The relationship is not the thing now. It’s not saying let’s go back to who we were.

“The solution is let’s put our heads together to work on him.

“To be better. Not space of we not talking , it is space of this relationship thing. It is over for now,” the influencer said.

The Tiktok star further explained that the separation was about giving space for healing.

While reports confirm he received medical attention, details on the severity of Peller’s injuries remain unconfirmed.