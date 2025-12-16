Ned Nwoko responds to Regina Daniels’ claims, cites court orders

Senator Ned Nwoko has responded to claims made by his estranged wife, Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, over their ongoing custody dispute, insisting that her recent social media posts present a misleading version of events.

In a statement shared on his Instagram page and signed by his communication team, the senator disclosed that a court has already ruled on key aspects of the matter in his favour.

According to the statement, the court directed that Regina must undergo drug rehabilitation and be assessed by the Abuja Social Welfare Department before access to their children — Munir (5) and Khalifa (3) can be restored.

The substantive suit has been adjourned to 4 February 2026, while a fundamental rights action filed against Nwoko and the Nigeria Police was struck out and dismissed.

The statement accused Regina of misrepresenting long-established family practices and mobilising online sentiment to shape public perception.

It argued that publicly sharing moments involving the children had never been new, unusual or controversial within the family.

According to Nwoko, such posts had always been a shared tradition, noting that Regina herself had, over the years, voluntarily shared images and videos of not only her own children but also those of other wives, without objection or concern for privacy.

“At no point in those moments was it described as exploitation or irresponsibility,” the statement said, adding that it was inconsistent to now describe similar actions as harmful simply because they no longer align with her current narrative.

Nwoko also rejected suggestions that Regina had been prevented from being present in her children’s lives.

The statement claimed her prolonged absence was by choice rather than force, stressing that the children were not hidden from her but safeguarded in an environment that prioritised routine, care and emotional balance.

It further alleged that outside what it described as brief and staged domestic moments, Regina had largely prioritised social engagements over stability and consistent presence in the children’s lives.

The senator’s team said concerns had repeatedly been raised about Regina’s wellbeing, insisting that encouragement to seek rehabilitation was not punishment or cruelty but a measure aimed at protecting the children.

“Children deserve a parent who is emotionally present, mentally sound and sober most of the time,” the statement said, describing this as the minimum standard of care owed by any parent.

The statement added that despite the court’s decisions, the family deliberately chose not to publicise the ruling in order to give Regina the space, privacy and dignity to seek therapy without public pressure.

However, it criticised her recent posts, suggesting that mobilising online sympathy while being aware of the court-directed conditions risked using the children as emotional shields to deflect from unresolved personal issues.

The statement concluded that if there is a genuine desire for contact with the children, the most responsible step remains compliance with the court-directed rehabilitation process and a demonstrated commitment to sustained personal wellness.