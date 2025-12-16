Regina Daniels slams Ned Nwoko over children’s public exposure

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has accused her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, of deliberately exposing their children to public attention amid an ongoing custody dispute.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, one of Regina Daniels’ sons could be heard saying, “Mummy, come back.” The actress accompanied the clip with a lengthy caption in which she addressed her separation from her children and accused their father of deliberately exposing them to public attention.

The actress said that while people may assume she is happy, no mother can truly be at peace when separated from her children.

She explained that she chose not to allow the pain to “define or imprison” her, adding that this was why it took her time to walk away and speak publicly about the matter.

Regina accused Nwoko, a serving senator, of repeatedly posting their children online during a sensitive period, describing the action as a “deliberate pursuit of negative attention.”

She argued that it was unlikely that a public figure with legislative experience would be unaware that such posts would attract intense media scrutiny.

“These actions make it reasonable to question whether his behaviour is motivated by public engagement rather than parental responsibility,” she wrote.

She said she initially stayed silent to avoid adding to what she described as unnecessary media noise, but felt compelled to speak after what she called continued provocation.

Regina further alleged that this was the last time she had been allowed to communicate with her children.

According to her, Nwoko dismissed all her nannies and pressured them into making false statements accusing her of violence and alcohol abuse, claims she strongly denied. She added that these accusations were allegedly made in the presence of the children.

She also revealed that Nwoko has filed for full custody, despite already having the children in his care. The actress questioned why she was being challenged so aggressively, asking whether she was truly seen as a threat.

“I may be young, but I am such a mum. I enjoy being a mum and I miss being a mum,” she said, expressing deep pain over the separation.

Despite the ongoing legal battle, Regina remained hopeful, insisting that she would not give up on seeing her children again.

“I will definitely see my kids soon,” she wrote.

Neither Ned Nwoko nor his representatives have publicly responded to the claims as of the time of this report.