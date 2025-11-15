Regina Daniels’ marital crisis takes new turn as Ned Nwoko confirms medical report

The marital crisis between Senator Ned Nwoko and his estranged wife, Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, has taken a bitter turn over leaked medical reports and drug allegations.

On Saturday, Nwoko, who represents Delta North Senatorial District, released a new statement through his communication team on X, insisting that the medical reports in circulation about Regina are genuine.

In the statement signed by the Communication Team Lead, Office of Distinguished Senator Ned Munir Nwoko, the senator said, “A medical report concerning Regina Nwoko has been circulating online. The reports are genuine. The rehabilitation centre only clarified that it did not publish or circulate the documents, which is expected because medical institutions must protect client confidentiality. They did not deny authoring the reports; their concern is the leak itself.”

The statement urged members of the public to read the documents in full, saying “they explain the situation clearly and directly.”

The communication team said, “Both the toxicology report and the Serenity Hospital report confirm the presence of the same substances, all at levels that pose serious health risks: Marijuana, Cocaine, Morphine, Opiates at extremely elevated levels, Alcohol at a critically dangerous level.”

The statement further cited “The Nizamiya Hospital report dated 3rd October,” which, according to Nwoko’s team, “adds an even more troubling detail. She was brought into the hospital unconscious from a drug overdose. These facts are documented, consistent, and deeply alarming.”

The communication team also claimed that the documents described challenges faced by the rehabilitation centre, including alleged interference by some of Regina’s siblings.

“They openly stated that they do not see anything wrong in giving her alcohol and weed even while she was undergoing rehabilitation, and they have continued enabling her substance use. Their actions made effective treatment impossible and remain one of the major reasons she has not been able to complete rehabilitation,” the statement read.

Addressing questions on why the lawmaker has continued to push for therapy, the team said, “His determination comes from the clear reality that several of Regina’s recent decisions are not coming from a stable and healthy frame of mind. She is vulnerable, unprotected, and exposed to individuals who exploit her for personal gain. Her online behaviour reflects her current struggles, and she tends to listen more to public voices than to medical professionals or her husband.”

The statement added that earlier efforts to address the matter privately failed.

“Past attempts to help her privately did not succeed. Given the severity of the substances detected and the

documented hospital emergency where she arrived unconscious, it is no longer an issue that can be handled quietly. At this point, the question becomes: must we wait until Regina reaches a point of irreversible harm before we support her, encourage her to stop substance abuse, and help her commit to rehabilitation?” the team asked.

On his stated motivation, the senator’s communication office said, “Distinguished Senator is genuinely and deeply concerned. His tone, his actions, and his persistence all reflect a man who wants Regina to recover, to be safe, to be clear-minded, and to be present for her two young sons. Until those boys are old enough to guide her themselves, he will continue doing everything within his responsibility to help restore her wellbeing and ensure that future choices are made with clarity.”

Reiterating its position, the team concluded, “The message remains clear. The reports are authentic. The hospitals and rehabilitation centres did not leak them. The findings speak for themselves. Regina needs consistent treatment, support, and protection. Not denial, not interference, and not enabling. She is a mother, and she deserves the chance to regain her health and stability.”

Earlier posts, claims and counterclaims

Saturday’s statement is the latest twist in a series of public exchanges between the estranged couple over alleged drug use, domestic violence, and the status of their union.

On Sunday, Regina had admitted to using drugs in a lengthy Instagram post but accused the senator of manipulation and using the issue to distract from their marital problems.

She wrote, “Fine, I did drugs. So what? Is that even the issue between us? The moment we had a fight, you rushed to the public, shouting ‘drugs, drugs, drugs,’ because you knew it would make a perfect story for the media — something dramatic enough to distract everyone from the real issue!”

Regina accused Nwoko of isolating her from friends and family, saying, “You want to find a reason to arrest everyone around me so that I will have no one left beside me… Then, when I’m completely isolated and broken, I will be forced to come back to you because I will have nowhere else to go.”

She further alleged that he encouraged her drug use for his sexual satisfaction.

“You say you want me to go for rehab, but you are the same Ned who always wanted me high because, in your words, I’m ‘sexier’ when I’m high. You liked me that way because it made me wild and romantic exactly how you wanted me to be,” she wrote.

Regina also accused the senator of confinement and medical abuse, claiming, “Why don’t you tell them how you lock me up and have doctors inject me with drugs meant for people with bipolar disorder? You seize my phones for weeks because you hate that I talk to my family a lot.”

Dismissing his narrative about her behaviour, she said, “You have never seen me act incoherent, stumble, or lose control… stop using the ‘drugs’ story to create a distraction. Tell people the truth.”

The actress further stated that there was no court marriage between them, adding that her time with him cost her “prime years” and career opportunities.

“No matter how much you think you spent on me, it can never equal the value of the time I gave you, my prime years, my energy, and the career opportunities I sacrificed while being with you.

“And for the record, I would have filed for divorce long ago if there had ever been a legal marriage between us. We were never married in any court of law… Leave me alone, Ned. Marriage is not by force. Love is not by force,” she said.

Earlier, Nwoko had rejected her version of events and blamed her alleged substance use on her siblings. In a previous post on his X handle, he alleged, “In fact, Lawrence and Sammy were the ones who first introduced and supplied these drugs to her. They were deeply involved in the habit themselves, and rather than helping her get better, they kept drawing her back into the same destructive lifestyle.”

He also narrated an alleged confrontation involving her brother, saying, “Just four weeks ago, I woke up around 4 a.m. and realised that Regina was in my room and on the phone. She was clearly high… I told Regina that the girl had to leave, and one of my drivers dropped her off. Thirty minutes later, Sammy came to my house, shouting and demanding that I come downstairs to face him.

“I eventually went downstairs and had to instruct the security to physically push him out of my compound. The level of audacity was shocking. Without the influence of drugs, could he have been so bold and disrespectful?”

He also described a circulating video as staged, saying it was “a pure Nollywood scenario filmed in front of my house, in my absence.”

Age controversy and arrest of Regina’s brother

On Thursday, the senator also addressed Regina’s claim that he married her when she was 17, calling it “false, misleading, and malicious.”

“It has come to my attention that false claims are being circulated by Regina, suggesting that I married her when she was 17 years old. These claims are entirely untrue and misleading,” he stated.

He explained that at their first meeting, she told him she was 21 and presented a voter card as proof.

“For clarity, during my first meeting with Regina, I asked her age, and she told me she was 21 years old. I further asked if she had any document to support this, and she presented her INEC voter’s card, which clearly shows that she was born on October 10th, 1998.

“I informed her that I would keep this document in my possession, and I have done so since that day,” he said.

Nwoko added, “According to all verifiable records, our marriage took place six years ago, which means Regina is 27 years old today. Any suggestion that I married her at 17 is false and should not be accepted by the public.”

The public row has also coincided with the arrest of Regina’s brother, Samuel Daniels, popularly known as Sammy, in Lagos. He was later transferred to Abuja, arraigned in court, and remanded pending the fulfilment of his bail conditions.

Amid the tension, Regina shared emotional videos online, revealing that her estranged parents had reconciled after years apart, saying their reunion came in the middle of her family crisis and her brother’s arrest.

The release of the new two-page document has triggered another wave of reactions online.