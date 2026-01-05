Moist chocolate cake recipe

This past week, I think I lost count on how many times I made red velvet and chocolate cakes for my family.

So I thought to share my recipe with you. I use almost the same recipe for both chocolate and red velvet cakes, save for the cocoa powder and red food colouring, every other ingredient is the same, in terms of size and cups. I always get the same result, moist, delicious and yummy cakes.

Try out the recipe below, and let me know what you think.

Ingredients

2 cups of Flour

I cup of granulated sugar.

2 large eggs

1 cup of oil

1 cup of Buttermilk

¾ cup of cocoa powder (This should be about 4 ½ tablespoons full)

1 tbsp of baking soda

1 tbsp of baking powder

1 tbsp of salt

1 tbsp of vinegar

1 tbsp of vanilla essence

½ cup of boiling water

Hand mixer

Method

First, preheat your oven and line your baking pan Let’s make the buttermilk first:

Combine a cup of liquid milk with 2 tbsps of white vinegar and let sit for 30 mins, it will curdle, don’t fret that’s what we want.