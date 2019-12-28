Music Stars Storm Awka For Nigerian Reggae Festival

International reggae acts will bring back the genre to its original home as they perform in the maiden Nigerian Reggae Festival holding at Ekwueme Square, Awka, Anambra State. The event, which opens today, runs till December 30, at the same venue.

Top stars to perform at the festival promoted by Emeka Ojukwu-led Music Africa Awake include Simba and Lioness Fonts from United Kingdom; DJ Silent Killer (United States of America); and Black Nation (French Island of Comoros). Other are Africa Roots Connection Band (Kenya); Osagyefo, Fred Kente and Jah Wiza (Ghana); Karamel Singer, Jenifer4 Lou and Black Mojah (Ivory Coast).

Meanwhile, Nigerian reggae acts will not be missing on the parade, as Jah Device, B’Clean, Daddy West and the Revolution Band, Big Bob, Spider Man and Layydoe will also be on parade.

Speaking on the event, the President of Royal Black Family, Chidi Chidi-Umeh said the Nigerian Reggae Festival is the first of its kind in the country, and a peace concert.

“We want to bring back reggae music to Africa, you know reggae is an instrument to preach peace, love and unity.”

The Okija-Anambra State born and Herman based musician pointed out that reggae music was used in the good old days by Sonny Okosuns (Fire in Soweto, My Papa’s Land) etc to fight apartheid and bring independence to Southern African countries, while Bob Markley used it to fight oppression and injustice.

He noted that the festival is targeted at the young people, who according to him, need to be empowered and re-directed to actualize their true identity and brighter future.

Chidi-Umeh, who is the ambassador of the Nigerian Reggae Festival, noted that the peace concert would be used as a platform to correct certain misconception by members, especially that reggae music is not all about ‘skanking’ and smoking weeds.

According to him, reggae music addresses social, political and economic issues, stressing that the importance of the music informed its adoption by United Nations Educational and Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as a World Heritage.