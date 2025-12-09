Bugzeee drops ‘7 Shades of Bugzeee’: 7 tracks, 7 moods, infinite vibes

Afroswing artist Bugzeee has released his latest project, ‘7 Shades of Bugzeee’, a seven-track album that explores different aspects of his artistry and musical expression.

Born in Nigeria and based in the United Kingdom, Bugzeee blends African percussions with western rhythms, combining Afrobeats, hip-hop, Amapiano, and reggaeton influences.

The album opens with “Struggle”, a track that mixes pop and hip-hop elements. Bugzeee reflects on his perseverance through challenges and remaining positive despite difficulties.

He addresses his resilience in the face of adversity, concluding the song with affirmations and a prayer session. “Dem no fit to know how I struggle, dem no know how I maintain cool…” he states, emphasising his commitment to pursuing his goals.

The second track, “New Weapon”, shifts to a more upbeat theme, portraying Bugzeee’s interest in a romantic partner and his intentions to win her attention. The song has a playful tone, describing his desire to share time and experiences with her while taking a measured approach to the relationship.

On “Eh Dey Hot”, Bugzeee collaborates with TBaze on an Amapiano-infused track aimed at the club scene. The song combines groove-driven instrumentation with lyrical exchanges, and TBaze delivers a feature verse that complements Bugzeee’s rhythm.

“Want You” presents a slower, more reflective mood, as Bugzeee expresses affection and a desire for a deeper connection with a romantic interest. The track highlights a vulnerable side of the artist, emphasising emotional expression and intimacy.

“Roll One” adopts a reggaeton style, sampling the chorus of Sean Kingston’s “Letting Go (Dutty Love)”. The track evokes nostalgia and a vibrant nightlife atmosphere, portraying a carefree, colourful lifestyle.

“Lifestyle” draws from contemporary Alte influences, incorporating bounce elements and featuring Twiintaktix. The track combines lyrical flows with rhythmic experimentation, reflecting a modern fusion of styles.

The album closes with “Ripper”, a track in which Bugzeee asserts his confidence and addresses critics. He delivers a braggadocious performance, signalling his ambition to rise in the music scene and cement his artistic identity.

Bugzeee’s 7 Shades of Bugzeee reflects his exploration of diverse genres and moods, blending Afrobeats, hip-hop, Amapiano, and reggaeton to appeal to a broad audience. While vocal delivery is occasionally inconsistent on tracks such as “Eh Dey Hot” and “Roll One”, the album demonstrates a range of expression and stylistic versatility.

The project follows his previous release, Resilience, and marks a continuation of Bugzeee’s effort to develop his sound and expand his presence in both the UK and Nigerian music scenes.