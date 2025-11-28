Burna Boy cancels Minneapolis, Chicago ‘No Sign of Weakness’ tour dates

Grammy award-winning singer, Damini Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy, has cancelled two dates from his No Sign of Weakness tour, which is scheduled to take place across several cities in North America.

The shows set for Friday, 28 November 2025, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Monday, 1 December 2025, in Chicago, Illinois, were officially marked as cancelled on Ticketmaster on Thursday, 27 November 2025.

The cancellations appeared on the ticketing platform without prior notice from the singer or his management. As of Thursday evening, no explanation had been released on Burna Boy’s official social media pages, and the venues had yet to issue statements regarding the abrupt changes. Ticketmaster now lists the shows as cancelled, but no further details have been provided.

The sudden development comes at a time when Burna Boy is already the subject of online discussions about his behaviour during recent performances. During a concert in Denver, he paused the show to single out a female fan, insisting that security escort her out because she appeared to be sleeping.

Videos of the incident quickly spread across social media, sparking debate among viewers. While some said his reaction was unnecessary, others argued that he was trying to keep the energy in the arena high.

The No Sign of Weakness tour continues across major North American cities, with upcoming dates still listed for Boston, Massachusetts, on 3 December; Washington, D.C., on 5 December; Montreal, Quebec, at Centre Bell on 15 December; and Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena on 17 and 18 December.

The two cancellations have prompted renewed attention to the uncertainties surrounding major international tours, although large-scale travel schedules and production arrangements can lead to sudden changes.

The lack of a formal explanation has fuelled continued speculation among followers monitoring Burna Boy’s recent public behaviour. Many fans had anticipated that the Minneapolis and Chicago dates would generate the same energy and turnout reported at earlier stops, where large crowds praised the singer’s performance quality and elaborate stage set-ups.

Despite the cancellations, the remaining tour dates across North America are still listed as active. The Boston, Washington, Montreal and Toronto shows continue to appear on Ticketmaster and venue websites, with no updates suggesting possible changes. Fans in cities still scheduled have been calling for clarity from the artiste’s management.

Neither Burna Boy nor his team has addressed the matter publicly. His most recent social media activity has focused on promotional material for the tour, without reference to cancellations or alterations.

As of the time of filing this report, Ticketmaster maintains the 28 November Minneapolis show and the 1 December Chicago show as cancelled. Refunds are expected to be processed to affected ticketholders, while the rest of the North American schedule remains unchanged pending further updates from the singer’s team.