Choir brings The Prince Of Egypt to Abuja Nov. 15

The stage is set for the Green Chamber Choir (GCC) to perform one of its most popular and breath-taking musical works, The Prince of Egypt, in Abuja on November 15.

The concert, the 2025 edition of the choir’s flagship Harmattan Classics series held every November, has been described as “a landmark moment in Abuja’s cultural journey”, promising an evening of majestic music and stirring drama.

It will happen at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

Licensed by Music Theatre International (MTI), New York, the production re-imagines the story of Moses, the prince who became a deliverer.

Through sweeping orchestral harmonies, expressive choral arrangements and immersive stagecraft, audiences will be transported to the grandeur of ancient Egypt and the story of hope and liberation.

Since its founding in 2009, the GCC has grown into one of Nigeria’s leading classical ensembles, renowned for performances that unite intellect, emotion and artistry. The choir, guided by a Board of Trustees chaired by Mr Esosa Osayi, is composed of dedicated volunteers who perform Western and African classical choral masterpieces.

At the helm is Zitu Benafa, Founder and Music Director, who also serves as Creative Director of ‘The Prince of Egypt’.

His professionalism, artistic vision and leadership continue to shape the choir’s evolving voice and distinctive style.The Harmattan Classics has attracted audiences comprising of diplomats, government officials, corporate entities and a rich splash of music enthusiasts in and around the FCT.

According to Benafa, The Prince of Egypt is more than a performance; it is an experience designed to linger in the hearts of all.

Pix: Benafa