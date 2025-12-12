CKay’s ‘Love Nwantiti’ surpasses one billion streams on Spotify

Nigerian singer, songwriter, and producer Chukwuka Chukwuma Ekweani, better known by his stage name CKay, has officially surpassed one billion streams on Spotify with his breakout hit ‘Love Nwantiti’, making him one of the few African artistes to reach this milestone and the first Nigerian solo act to do so.

The rise of the emotional Afrobeats anthem

Originally an early hit when it dropped in 2019, “Love Nwantiti” (released on CKay’s EP CKay the First) began as a slow-burn masterpiece that captured a global audience. The song broke out by blending the grooving rhythm of Afrobeats with an emotional feeling and an entrancing melody, a sound CKay himself pioneered and coined as “Emo-Afrobeats”, fusing African rhythms with raw, heartfelt emotion.

The song, which translates to ‘sweet gentle love’ in the Igbo language, communicates an intense desire for a love interest. Its journey from a homegrown Nigerian track to a cultural sensation, fuelled by countless dance challenges, social virality, and international remixes, is proof of the widespread power of its sound. The song remains a fixture on playlists globally, with over 3.9 million playlist adds and sustained streaming momentum across continents.

Love Nwantiti’s sustained global appeal is undeniable, as in the last 28 days alone, listeners from the United States, India, Indonesia, Brazil, and the United Kingdom continue to press play, proof of the track’s staying power well beyond its viral peak.

This achievement places CKay in an elite group of African artists with billion-stream records on Spotify, which includes hits driven by collaborations with Nigerian artists, such as Drake’s One Dance (featuring Wizkid and Kyla), Future’s Wait For U (featuring Drake and Tems), and Rema’s Calm Down (featuring Selena Gomez), and the solo song Water by Tyla.

CKay achieved this historic mark with a solo, non-collaborative lead release by a Nigerian artist. This distinction highlights his unique vision and singular impact as both a writer and performer, making him a true torchbearer for the new generation of African music talent.

Love Nwantiti is more than a viral hit; it is a cultural reset. Demonstrating the rich storytelling and emotional depth of his sound, CKay didn’t just break borders; he built a powerful bridge for the global crossover of authentic African music, proving its resonance on the global stage.

CKay’s success is a signal for the future of African music on the global stage. Let us know if you’d like more on CKay’s journey or the song’s global streaming story.