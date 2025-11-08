Davido celebrates 2026 Grammy nomination, says ‘Job not done’

Nigerian Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has celebrated his latest Grammy nomination ahead of the 2026 awards ceremony.

In a video shared on his Instagram page on Friday, Davido was seen dancing to his hit song With You while playfully saying, “Who be that, double sweater,” in celebration of the new milestone.

His caption read, “All Glory To God! Job Not Done. :heart::trophy::earth_americas:.” The post has since gone viral, drawing congratulatory comments from fans, friends, and fellow artistes across social media.

Davido’s With You, featuring Omah Lay, earned a nomination for Best African Music Performance at the 68th Grammy Awards, which will take place on February 1, 2026, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, United States.

The category also features strong contenders, including Burna Boy’s Love, Wizkid and Ayra Starr’s collaboration Gimme Dat, Hope and Love by Ugandan star Eddy Kenzo featuring Mehran Matin, and Push 2 Start by South African singer Tyla.

This is Davido’s second consecutive Grammy recognition after earning his first set of nominations in 2025 for Timeless and its singles Unavailable and Feel. Though he did not win that year, his triple nomination placed him among the leading Nigerian artistes shaping the country’s music export.

Burna Boy, who continues to dominate globally, also received nominations in two major categories. His track Love is nominated alongside Davido’s With You in the Best African Music Performance category, while his latest album No Sign of Weakness was nominated for Best Global Music Album.

This new recognition makes Burna Boy the first African artiste to be nominated for the Grammys seven consecutive times, with a career total of 13 nominations and one win for Twice As Tall in 2021.

The 68th Grammy Awards, organised by the Recording Academy, will celebrate recordings released between September 2024 and August 2025, across 95 categories, including pop, gospel, jazz, hip-hop, country, R&B, and global music.

This year’s nominations are led by Kendrick Lamar, who earned nine nods, followed by Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff, and Cirkut with seven each. Other notable nominees include Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, Leon Thomas, and SZA, all of whom received multiple nominations across different genres.

Recall that Tems won the Best African Music Performance category at the 67th Grammy Awards, beating fellow Nigerians Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Yemi Alade with her chart-topping single Love Me Jeje.