Don Jazzy’s Mavin Records unveils new artist Lovn

Don Jazzy’s Mavin Records has officially introduced a new artist to its roster: Lovn, whose real name is Charles Akinloye. The announcement was made via Don Jazzy’s Instagram page, where he highlighted the young singer’s talent, determination, and readiness to make his mark in the Afrobeats music scene.

In his post, Don Jazzy described Mavin Records as a place filled with future Afrobeats superstars. He emphasized the importance of upcoming artists consistently showcasing their talent, particularly on social media platforms. “The Mavin Academy is filled with so many future Afrobeats superstars,” he wrote. According to him, social media is a key tool for artists to cut through the massive amount of content available today and stand out.

Lovn has already demonstrated his dedication and persistence in music. Don Jazzy praised him for his consistent effort and commitment to developing his craft. Over the years, Lovn has participated in multiple talent shows, including Access The Stars and The Voice, using every opportunity to improve and gain experience. Despite the challenges, he has never stopped showing up and putting in the work to grow as an artist.

Mavin Records is known for nurturing some of the biggest names in Afrobeats. The label has launched the careers of internationally recognized and Grammy-nominated artists such as Rema and Ayra Starr.

Rema gained global attention with hits like calm down and Dumebi becoming one of Afrobeats’ most prominent voices. He has performed at major international venues and collaborated with well-known artists worldwide.

Ayra Starr, with her debut album 19 & Dangerous and singles like Bloody Samaritan, has quickly become a fan favourite, receiving award nominations and establishing herself as a leading voice in the new generation of Nigerian music. These success stories reflect Mavin Records’ ability to identify talent and provide the right platform to nurture it.

Now, Lovn joins this legacy, with Mavin Records positioning him to become a major figure in the industry. Don Jazzy described him as a “super talented artist that is ever ready to step up and put in the work,” showing the label’s confidence in his potential. Fans and music lovers are encouraged to welcome Lovn as he embarks on this new chapter of his career.

This signing also highlights the evolving role of social media in the music industry. By consistently sharing their work online, artists can attract attention, build a fan base, and open doors to opportunities like joining major labels. Lovn’s journey demonstrates that talent combined with persistence and visibility can lead to breakthrough moments.

With Don Jazzy’s guidance and Mavin Records’ proven track record of creating stars, Lovn is set to take his music to a wider audience. Fans are now watching to see how he will shape his career, following in the footsteps of Rema, Ayra Starr, and other Mavin Records stars.