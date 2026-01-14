Dragging and disrespect is your power, Seun Kuti slams Wizkid FC

Afrobeat musician and activist Seun Kuti has criticised what he described as toxic behaviour among fans of Nigerian Grammy award-winning star Wizkid, accusing them of prioritising online abuse over meaningful social impact.

Seun made the remarks during an Instagram Live video on Tuesday, where he addressed members of Wizkid’s fan base, popularly known as Wizkid FC.

In the video, Seun questioned the value of online fan wars, arguing that true support for an artist should translate into positive action rather than insults. He said the constant dragging and disrespect displayed by some fans reflected poor values and a lack of direction.

“Dragging and disrespect is your power,” Seun said, accusing the fan base of failing to channel its numbers and influence into something constructive.

The Afrobeat singer challenged Wizkid FC to demonstrate its strength beyond social media. He noted that fans often claim to number in the millions and urged them to pool resources for a community project that would have lasting impact.

According to him, if Wizkid’s fan base, which he said runs into about one million people, contributed ₦1,000 each, they could raise ₦1 billion to build a public school in Surulere, Lagos, and name it after Wizkid or his fan community. Seun said such an achievement would reflect positively on the artiste and elevate his legacy far more than online arguments ever could.

“You cannot come together to do something positive in the name of the young man,” he said, adding that meaningful collective action is what truly makes an artiste great.

Seun also linked the behaviour of some fans to a problem within Nigeria’s entertainment culture, where loyalty to artistes has increasingly turned into hostility toward others. He warned that this trend is influencing young people negatively and encouraging division rather than cooperation.

He criticised what he described as a lack of proper guidance and values among some fans, saying their conduct online showed a failure to understand respect, responsibility and community.

The comments are the latest in Seun’s ongoing criticism of fan culture and celebrity worship. In recent weeks, he has repeatedly spoken out against comparisons between modern Afrobeat stars and his late father, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, especially the idea of labelling any current artiste as a “New Fela.”

Seun has maintained that Fela’s legacy was built on more than music. According to him, Fela stood for political resistance, social justice and personal sacrifice, values that cannot be reduced to popularity, awards or chart success.

Fela Anikulapo Kuti, who died in 1997, used Afrobeat as a tool to confront military rule, corruption and oppression in Nigeria. His influence extended into activism and Pan-African thought, making him one of Africa’s most important cultural figures.

Wizkid, whose real name is Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, is one of Nigeria’s most successful new-generation Afrobeat artistes, with global recognition, international collaborations and major awards, including a Grammy. He commands a massive following at home and abroad.

Despite the backlash, Seun insisted that his criticism was not directed at Wizkid personally, but at a culture that equates noise with relevance.