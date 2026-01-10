Keep Fela’s name out of your mouth, Seun Kuti warns

Afrobeat musician and activist Seun Kuti has strongly criticised comparisons between new-generation Afrobeat artists and his late father, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, describing the “New Fela” label as ignorant and disrespectful.

In an Instagram post, Seun accused some fans of Afrobeat star, Wizkid of repeatedly dragging Fela’s name into online fan wars. He said the constant comparisons were unnecessary and showed a lack of understanding of Fela’s legacy and ideology.

Seun, who leads Egypt 80, the band founded by his father, said disrespect can be meaningful when it comes from resistance or political defiance, but argued that what he was seeing online was different. According to him, the attacks were rooted in ignorance rather than informed criticism or cultural debate.

“I like disrespect when it comes from defiance,” he said, explaining that Fela himself stood for resistance against oppression. “But when it comes from ignorance, that is something else entirely.”

The musician expressed frustration that Fela’s name is frequently brought into arguments about modern Afrobeats and fan rivalries.

Seun said the “New Fela” label was initially created by fans and promoters trying to elevate certain artistes, but insisted that the comparison failed because Fela’s work went far beyond music. He described the attempt to crown a “New Fela” as a misunderstanding of history, culture and political activism.

“Now that it is clear it cannot work, people are angry because we did not allow anyone wear a crown that does not belong to them,” he said.

He also criticised what he described as toxic fan culture, warning that extreme loyalty to artistes often fuels division among young people. According to him, fans who turn music into rivalry end up distracting artistes from their craft and undermining unity within the creative space.

Seun argued that rather than pushing artistes forward, fan wars creates unnecessary hostility and misinformation. He said young Nigerians watching these online exchanges are influenced by the tone and language used by fan bases.

During the Live session, Seun also referenced a past encounter with Wizkid fans, recalling an earlier discussion about Nigerian artistes and Grammy recognition. He said his comments at the time were misunderstood and weaponised against him online.

He clarified that he had previously spoken positively about Wizkid’s potential and achievements, including predicting that the singer would eventually win a Grammy. However, he said that moment was later twisted into an attack, reinforcing his view that many online arguments are driven by misinterpretation.

Wizkid, whose real name is Ayodeji Balogun, is one of Africa’s most successful Afrobeat stars, with international collaborations and major awards.

Fela Kuti, on the other hand, is widely regarded as a revolutionary figure whose music was deeply tied to political resistance, Pan-Africanism and social critique.