Drake ends 2025 as Apple Music’s most-streamed artiste

Award-winning rapper Aubrey Drake Graham, popularly known as Drake, has closed 2025 as the most-streamed artiste on Apple Music, leading the platform’s global charts after a year packed with hit singles, viral moments and massive fan engagement.

The update came on Tuesday when Apple Music released its yearly “Replay ’25”, which shows listeners the artistes and songs they played the most from January to December.

According to Apple Music, the Replay feature gives users “an audio and visual recap of the music that you listened to the most.”

The platform confirmed Drake as the overall number one artiste of 2025.

Taking to their Instagram, Apple Music wrote, “@champagnepapi is our most-streamed artist this year. Who’s your top artist? #AppleMusicReplay”

Drake, born Aubrey Graham, dropped only one album this year. $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, a joint project with PartyNextDoor released in February.

The album produced songs like “Nokia”, “Gimme a Hug”, and “Somebody Loves Me”, and the duo later toured across North America.

The rapper has also been rolling out singles from his next solo album, “Iceman”.

Tracks already released include “What Did I Miss?”, “Which One” featuring Central Cee, and “Dog House” featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf.

To build more excitement, Drake launched livestream sessions where he chats with fans, takes feedback and previews new music.

Speaking about the sessions in an interview with Complex, he said,“It wasn’t something we spoke about, but it’s inherently a byproduct of this idea. Being outside and getting a chance to interact with fans, and initiate audience participation as well as feedback has been amazing. We’re likely to end every episode in a public location as a through line, and also to enhance the live element. Some people have picked up on this. It’s also incredible to see people theorizing and either picking up on things or creating their own narratives.”

Although he has not announced a release date for “Iceman”, he has hinted several times that the album will drop before the end of 2025.

He is expected to host one more livestream event before the year ends.

Apple Music’s year-end lists also showed that Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s 2024 collaboration “luther” remained one of the biggest songs of 2025.

The platform’s “Top Songs of 2025” list also featured tracks by Morgan Wallen, Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, Lil Baby and others.