EnergyBank to release ‘The Quiet Resilience’ November 13

Nigerian Afro-fusion artiste, EnergyBank, has announced the release of his new six-track project titled The Quiet Resilience, set to arrive on 13 November 2025.

The forthcoming record marks the artist’s return to the music scene and reflects themes of endurance, growth, and quiet strength. The tracks—“Kum Kum,” “Oldtaker,” “Jumanji,” “9/5,” “Next One,” and “End of Discussion”—blend elements of Afrobeats, R&B, hip-hop, and highlife, forming what he describes as “a journey through emotion and reflection.”

Born in Lagos with roots in Anambra, EnergyBank said his sound continues to evolve while remaining rooted in African rhythm.

“This album is about strength in silence—about standing tall even when the world goes quiet,” he said. “It’s my way of saying that resilience isn’t always loud; sometimes, it’s just you, your thoughts, and your faith in the next chapter.”

EnergyBank’s earlier works include collaborations such as Ife Adigo with guitarist Fiokee, and singles Dead President and ChopLife, which drew from personal experience and social commentary. His time in the United Arab Emirates between 2019 and 2022, he noted, exposed him to a mix of Russian folk, Arabic pop, and Italian opera, influences that subtly shape his current sound.

The Quiet Resilience will be available across major digital platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Audiomack, Boomplay, YouTube Music, and Deezer.

The Guardian reports that before his hiatus, in 2019, EnergyBank had spoken about the emotional challenges he faces when away from the studio, describing music as both his creative outlet and emotional refuge.

The Afro-fusion artist said his lowest moments often come when he is not recording or creating, explaining that making music allows him to express feelings he otherwise struggles to communicate.

“I feel depressed each time I’m not in the studio recording because I love to create,” he said. “When I’m creating music, it gives me fulfilment and helps me express emotions I don’t usually share with people. I love writing, so I spend hours writing songs and quotes that sometimes don’t even make sense.”

He added that while he celebrates every success, no matter how small, the absence of recording often leaves him restless. “It would drive me crazy if I’m not recording,” he said. “Sometimes I end up typing random things online just to express myself. The voices in my head just wouldn’t stop.”

He credited his mother for nurturing his love for music. “She had an amazing taste,” he recalled. “She collected albums by Yanni, Abba, and other foreign and Christian artists. I’d also go to my friends’ homes to listen to Fela and old highlife records. Those sounds shaped my ear and inspired me to make my own music.”