LOUD brings African festive magic to life in December 22 Christmas concert

An urban choir based in Lagos is preparing to stage a Christmas concert that will blend traditional choral music with contemporary African sounds, reflecting the evolving character of festive entertainment in Nigeria’s commercial capital.

LOUD Urban Choir is scheduled to perform at the Eko Hotel and Suites on 22 December 2025, in what organisers describe as the centrepiece of the ensemble’s end-of-year activities. The concert is expected to feature a mix of choral arrangements, Afrobeats influences and stage choreography, offering an alternative take on seasonal music that departs from conventional church or classical formats.

Founded as a contemporary choir collective, LOUD has positioned itself at the intersection of traditional vocal harmony and modern urban music. The group’s December performance will draw on this approach, reinterpreting Christmas themes through African rhythms and popular music structures that are familiar to younger audiences.

According to the organisers, the concert will include selections from a recently developed Christmas-themed extended play, alongside previously known arrangements that have been adapted for a live audience. While collaborations with other performers are expected, no guest artists had been formally announced at the time of writing.

In the weeks leading up to the event, the choir has been sharing rehearsal footage and short-form digital content online, offering audiences a glimpse into its preparation process. The group’s creative team says the strategy is intended to broaden engagement, particularly among audiences who may not traditionally attend choral performances.

Music analysts note that the use of digital platforms to build anticipation reflects a wider trend within Nigeria’s music industry, where live performances are increasingly promoted through online storytelling and audience interaction. Choirs and vocal groups, once largely confined to religious or formal settings, are now adopting methods commonly used by pop and Afrobeats acts.

LOUD Urban Choir first gained wider attention in 2019 following a performance at a comedy and music event in Lagos, after which it became known for incorporating movement, storytelling and contemporary styling into choral presentations. Since then, the group has performed at various cultural and entertainment events, contributing to a growing urban choir movement within Nigeria.

Beyond performance, the choir has also been involved in workshops and collaborative projects aimed at supporting emerging vocal talent. Members of the group have spoken publicly about the importance of preserving African musical traditions while allowing them to adapt to changing tastes and global influences.

Cultural commentators say the December concert reflects a broader rethinking of how festive music is presented in urban African settings. Christmas performances in Nigeria have traditionally centred on church services, carol concerts and orchestral events. However, recent years have seen increasing experimentation, particularly in major cities where younger audiences seek formats that combine cultural familiarity with contemporary entertainment.

The choice of Eko Hotel as the venue places the event within Lagos’s mainstream entertainment circuit, which regularly hosts concerts by leading Nigerian and international artists. Industry observers suggest that such venues signal an attempt to position choral music alongside popular live entertainment, rather than as a niche or specialist genre.

While expectations around attendance and commercial outcomes have not been publicly disclosed, organisers say the focus remains on creating a shared festive experience that reflects African cultural identity. They describe the concert as part of an ongoing effort to develop new traditions around Christmas entertainment that resonate locally while remaining accessible to diverse audiences.

As Lagos prepares for its annual surge of end-of-year events, the concert is likely to add to a crowded festive calendar. Whether it succeeds in establishing a lasting place within Nigeria’s Christmas entertainment landscape will depend on audience response and the choir’s ability to sustain interest beyond the seasonal performance.