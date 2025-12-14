Detty December is here… where to go, what to do

Detty December has kicked off, and the cities are already restless with events, concerts, festivals and stage shows happening back-to-back. This guide helps you plan your moves early, so you enjoy every moment of music, culture, beach fun, nightlife and soft life without missing anything.

STAGE PLAYS

Colours of my manhood – Dec 13

Happening at Alliance Française Ikoyi, this play gives families space to face truth, healing and legacy through honest acting and calm storytelling.

Twenty naira – Dec 23 – 29

Showing at Alliance Française Ikoyi, this drama takes you through tough choices and real-life struggles with simple but engaging storytelling that will keep the audience hooked.

Fela and the Kalakuta Queens – Dec 26 to Jan 11

Staged at Terra Kulture Lagos, this celebrates Fela Kuti’s life and the Kalakuta Queens through dance, drama and live Afrobeat.

FITNESS

Wild west throwdown 3.0 – Dec 13–14

Taking place at Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, this two-day fitness festival brings athletes and fun lovers together for challenges, teamwork, sweat and community spirit.

CONCERTS & MUSIC FESTIVALS

Bella Shmurda live in concert – Dec 13

Expect live performance from Bella Shmurda at the Livespot Entertarium on 13 December. His shows are always raw, lively, and full of street energy.

Fola, what a feeling – Dec 15

Fast-rising Afrobeats singer FOLA will headline his first major solo concert, “What a Feeling”, on December 15 in Lagos.

Capital Machine with Skepta and Odumodublvck – Dec 18

Holding in Abuja, this show brings Skepta to the capital for the first time as he joins Odumodublvck for a night of raw UK energy.

BNXN live in concert – Dec 19

BNXN returns December 19 with a live concert at Landmark Event Centre, promising big sing-along moments and fan favourites.

Rhythm Unplugged: Rema – Dec 21

Rema joins Central Cee at Rhythm Unplugged on December 21 to thrill fans with their hits and signature high-energy performance.

Flytime Fest: Flavour – Dec 22

Flavour appears at Flytime Fest on 22 December at Eko Convention Centre with rich vocals, top hits and strong crowd energy.

Flytime Fest: Asake – Dec 24

Asake headlines Flytime Fest on Christmas Eve at Eko Convention Centre with loud vibes, street energy and crowd favourite hits.

Flytime Fest: Davido – Dec 25

Davido appears on Christmas Day at Flytime Fest with high energy, major hits and possible surprise guests at Eko Convention Centre.

RAVE & NIGHTLIFE

Detty sexy rave – Dec 24

At Balmoral Convention Centre VI, expect music and intense nightlife energy for people who want a wild December night.

Films to watch before 2025 ends

Winner of TikTok’s 2025 Entertainment Creator of the Year for Sub-Saharan Africa, Belove Olocha (@beloveolocha), shared her “10 over 10” films to see before the year runs out. Here is the list:

• Django Unchained

• Parasite

• The Great Gatsby

• The Wolf of Wall Street

• Dunkirk

• Hacksaw Ridge

• Dune