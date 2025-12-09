Maxter B unveils Worry Dem EP, marks new level of growth, musical confidence

Maxter B returns with a bold new body of work titled Worry Dem, a project that captures his evolution as an artist and his growing influence within the Afro fusion landscape. The EP presents a refined version of Maxter B, shaped by real experiences, personal reflection, and the steady rise he has built through consistency. With each track, he steps deeper into his voice, offering music that feels both authentic and grounded in everyday realities.

In Worry Dem, Maxter B leans into maturity, clarity and purpose. The project reflects his understanding of the pressures, expectations and inner battles that accompany the journey toward success. Rather than shy away from these moments, he turns them into stories, melodies and expressions that resonate with listeners navigating similar paths. The EP carries the tone of someone who has grown through challenges and now stands firmer in his identity and direction.

A major highlight of the project is “Remit,” the lead single that has quickly become a fan favorite. The song embodies Maxter B’s ability to take social experiences, cultural habits and humorous realities and translate them into relatable music. While playful on the surface, it also speaks to value, responsibility and self worth. Like the rest of the EP, it blends entertainment with meaning, a balance that has become one of Maxter B’s defining strengths.

Across the six tracks, Maxter B displays control and versatility. The project features Remit, Business, No Pressure, Oh Yes featuring Eviclazzy and Jush Ballerz, Feed The Body, and the bonus track Tinubu 30DRC. His songwriting feels more intentional. His delivery is sharper. The melodies are fuller. And the themes connect strongly with listeners who understand hustle, pressure and the pursuit of something greater. The project does not try to mimic any existing wave. Instead, it strengthens the lane he has been carving for himself, proving that growth does not always come from noise but from clarity and purpose.

With Worry Dem, Maxter B positions himself as one of the new voices steadily shaping the direction of contemporary Afro fusion. The project is a statement of progress, a reflection of his journey so far and a signal of what is coming next. It shows an artist becoming more confident, more expressive and more certain of the sound he wants to share with the world. The EP is now available on all major streaming platforms.