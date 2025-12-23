Pastor Odumeje, Flavour shares stage at Lagos concert

Popular Nigerian cleric, Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere, widely known as Odumeje, made a surprise appearance at Flavour’s concert on Monday, December 23 at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos.

The appearance came during Flavour’s performance at Flytime Fest, one of Nigeria’s biggest end-of-year music concerts. Odumeje walked onto the stage to loud cheers as Flavour introduced him to the audience.

Odumeje, who is the founder of the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry in Onitsha, Anambra State, is known for his dramatic preaching style, controversial statements, and viral videos on social media.

Over the years, he has built a strong following online, with clips of his sermons often sparking debates and memes.

The duo performed their song, titled War Ready, a track that blends gospel themes with highlife and contemporary sounds.

The song was released this year as part of Flavour’s album, Afroculture. The song drew mixed reactions from listeners, with some praising its bold creativity while others questioned the blending of church imagery with secular music.

On Monday night, those debates seemed far from the minds of fans at the venue. As Odumeje joined Flavour on stage, the audience sang along, with many raising their phones to capture the moment.

Flavour, whose full name is Chinedu Okoli, is known for his energetic performances and strong stage presence.

Throughout the night, he delivered several of his hit songs, keeping the crowd engaged. Odumeje’s surprise appearance added an unexpected twist to the show and quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the concert.

Flytime Fest, which runs over several days, usually brings together top Nigerian and international artistes, attracting thousands of music lovers each year. This year’s edition has continued that tradition, with Odumeje’s appearance standing out as a memorable highlight.

After the show, videos and photos of Odumeje on stage with Flavour circulated widely, with fans expressing shock, amusement and excitement.

Despite the mixed reactions, the appearance reinforced Odumeje’s growing presence beyond the pulpit. In recent years, the pastor has featured in music videos and granted media interviews.

The collaboration reflects flavour’s openness to experimenting with different sounds and personalities.

Known primarily for his highlife roots, the singer has continued to explore new creative directions while maintaining a strong connection with his fan base.

As Flytime Fest continues, Odumeje’s unexpected stage moment is likely to remain one of the defining images of the event. Whether viewed as pure entertainment or a controversial crossover, the appearance once again highlighted the unpredictable nature of Nigeria’s music scene, where surprises often steal the spotlight.