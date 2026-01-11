Rema beats Morocco’s Manal as Weeha defeats Wizkid at AFRIMA

Nigerian rapper, Divine Ikubor, known as Rema, has warded off strong contenders to win Best African Artiste, Duo or Group in African RnB/Soul at the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).

Rema beat Nigerian Afrobeats artiste, Oluwabukunmi Ariyibi Pete, known popularly as Kunmie.

Other artistes in the category are Azana (South Africa), Emma’a (France/Cameroon), Calema (São Tomé and Príncipe), Bensoul & V-Be (Kenya/Ghana), and Manal (Morocco).

Meanwhile, Ethiopian artiste Weeha defeated Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, better known as Wizkid, to win Best African Dance Choreography.

Other nominees are Jaylann (“Ha Wlidi”), Lady Ponce (“Je Veux Danser”), Rebo (“Mobambo”), Serge Beynaud (“Taper Dedans”), Toofan (“Deodorant”), Tyla (“Push 2 Start”), Uncle Waffles & Royal Musiq (“Zenzele”), and Werrason (“Tout Se Paie Ici Bas”).

Since its launch in 2014, the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) has done more than honour African talent. It has become a platform that propels artists from local recognition to continental and global fame, opening doors to tours, collaborations, and international audiences.

Here are some of the artistes whose careers soared after AFRIMA.

Some of the superstars who rose to global fame after AFRIMA Awards include:

Nandy (Tanzania)

Nandy, known as “The African Princess,” won Best Female Artiste in Eastern Africa in 2017. Her hit single Nagusagusa earned her continental recognition and introduced her to international fans. AFRIMA helped her perform at major festivals, collaborate with stars like Harmonize and Joeboy, and become one of Tanzania’s top female artistes.

Betty G (Ethiopia)

Betty G made history at AFRIMA 2018 by winning Album of the Year and Best Female Artiste in Eastern Africa. Her win shone a spotlight on Ethio-jazz and fusion sounds, led to international collaborations, and strengthened her position as a cultural ambassador for Ethiopia.

Davido (Nigeria)

At the inaugural AFRIMA in 2014, Davido won multiple awards, including Best Male Artiste in West Africa and Artist of the Year. This recognition came at a crucial stage in his career, boosting his reach globally. Collaborations with Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill, and Popcaan followed, while hits like Aye and If cemented his global status.

Olamide (Nigeria)

Olamide won Album of the Year in 2014. Already a street music icon, AFRIMA expanded his influence beyond Nigeria. The recognition strengthened his label, YBNL, allowing him to nurture new stars like Fireboy DML, Asake, and Adekunle Gold.