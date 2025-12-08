Review: Olajide’s ‘I’m A Champion’ is a laudable Christian worship spin

Olajide Oladipo’s latest Christian worship spin opens with a charismatic drum progression that ushers in his sombre vocals. “I keep my faith in Jesus/ I am a champion, in the name of the Lord,” he sings, setting a sombre tone for the soothing worship track.

As a fresh introduction into the recording scene, Olajide brings his mastery of live performances to par, as his delivery charges the record with ample emotional intensity. Its careful arrangement, where Oladipo glides over lush reggaeton percussion and soothing backing vocals at a gentle pace, establishes tonal clarity, ultimately purging a relaxing feel.

“I’m A Champion” connects as a strong Afro Christian worship record, especially around the third melodic section, where he wraps up a strong pre-climax with scat singing and a raspy, cinematic drum progression. “Nothing in this world can hold you down/ Everything I have belongs to you,” he sings in unison with the backing vocalists.

The song’s catchy and simple lyrics also extend its enjoyability throughout the song. Poised with a high replay value, the song faithfully mirrors the themes of hope, total surrender to God and faith with clear enunciation. Its profound, prayerful poetry connects as relatable, especially with the brief spoken word interludes that adorn each melodic section.

Oladipo’s “I’m A Champion” shines for its creative composition and stellar delivery, save for a minor glitch. Its linear outro connects slightly underwhelmingly, especially with the stellar pre-climax. Its intricate arrangement of the hook, also, especially with the crescendo, melismas and backing vocals, could have also benefited immensely from a richer exploration of the instrumentation in the song. Nonetheless, Olajide’s “I’m A Champion” surfaces triumphantly as a quality spin, tucked with cathartic Christian gospel messaging, harmonic reggae-facing fusions, and satisfactory delivery. The song’s composition stands out as an enjoyable spin, poised to age well as one of the maestro’s most defining records in recent times.

“I’m A Champion”, ultimately, rings as a breath of fresh air, a creolised blend of Nigerian-Reggaeton Gospel traditions, and a sombre flavour that distinguishes its Christian worship prowess. Tuned as an arena-friendly jam, the song connects as a richly harmonic and giddy groove that’s best enjoyed in prayer halls or quiet listening. A solid 7/10.

Oladipo Olajide is a Nigerian Christian gospel artist and worship leader currently based in the United Kingdom. His music journey began at age seven in Christ Apostolic Church in Agege, where early exposure to instruments and hymns sparked his interest. He continued his development at MFM Region in Agege, receiving formal training under the guidance of Pastor Akinola and Sis Yinka. He was identified early for his musical ability and became a part leader in the children’s and mass choirs.

Over the years, Oladipo has grown as a vocalist and instrumentalist, developing skills in keyboard performance, sight reading, harmony, conducting, and stage presentation. He has ministered in various churches across southwest and north central Nigeria, led worship, offered musical training, and participated in concerts and outreach, including rural evangelism during his NYSC service with NCCF Nasarawa.