Smooth sets to drop his New Year hit ‘Matter’

Nigerian Afro-pop sensation Martins Smooth, otherwise known as Sergeant Oghenetekevwe Martins, is set to release his highly anticipated New Year hit titled ‘MATTER.’

The rising star is rapidly establishing himself as one of the most vibrant new voices from Delta State in the Niger Delta region.

Known for his composure, versatility, and exceptional musical depth, Martins Smooth stands out in the industry for his remarkable ability to play multiple musical instruments and interpret complex rhythms with ease.

His journey from humble beginnings to becoming a significant force in the music scene has been fueled by passion, creativity, relentless determination, and a unique compositional style that resonates with his fans.

Over the years, Sergeant Oghenetekevwe Martins, also known as Dat Deltaboy, has emerged as a major attraction on social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, and YouTube, where his popularity and follower count continue to grow daily. Beyond music, he is admired for his exemplary character and well-known philanthropic efforts, which further strengthen his connection with fans.

Currently, Martins Smooth is collaborating with DTunez and TMY Empire to deliver a thrilling new single that is expected to showcase his signature Afro-pop energy, street credibility, and musical finesse.