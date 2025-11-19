Tems becomes Nigerian artist with most Spotify listeners, surpasses Burna Boy

Nigerian Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Temilade Openiyi, professionally known as Tems, has become the Nigerian artist with the most monthly listeners on Spotify. She now has approximately 23.3 million monthly listeners, overtaking Burna Boy, who currently has around 23.2 million.

Tems rose to international fame with her unique voice, soulful songs, and collaborations with global artists. She gained international recognition after Wizkid featured her on his hit song “Essence” from the album Made in Lagos, which reached the Billboard Hot 100 and charted globally.

She won her first Grammy in 2023 for Best Melodic Rap Performance as a featured artist on Future’s song “Wait for U,” which also features Drake. In 2025, she won her second Grammy for her own song “Love Me JeJe,” taking home Best African Music Performance. Since then, she has released several singles and EPs that have earned both praise and commercial success.

The new Spotify milestone highlights Tems’ growing popularity and influence in the music industry. Her music blends Afrobeat, R&B, and soul, appealing to fans across the globe. This achievement also shows the power of digital streaming platforms in shaping modern music careers, allowing artists like Tems to reach international audiences without relying solely on traditional radio or promotional campaigns.

Burna Boy, one of Africa’s most successful music exports, remains close behind with around 23.2 million monthly Spotify listeners. Known for hits like “Ye,” “Last Last,” and African Giant, Burna Boy has consistently been among the most streamed Nigerian artists worldwide. While he retains a large following, Tems’ current Spotify numbers indicate a shift, with the younger singer gaining a stronger foothold in the global streaming landscape.

Tems’ achievement is a reflection of her growing fan base, international recognition, and consistent output of quality music. Her distinctive style and emotional vocal delivery resonate with listeners, making her one of Nigeria’s most exciting contemporary artists.

With this milestone, Tems joins the ranks of Nigerian artists making significant international waves. Her success story underscores the expanding reach of Afrobeat and Nigerian music in general, as more local artists gain recognition through streaming platforms like Spotify.

Tems’ rise to the top of Spotify’s monthly listener chart marks a significant moment in the Nigerian music industry. Surpassing Burna Boy in monthly listeners not only reflects her current popularity but also signals the growing impact of young Nigerian talents on the global music scene.