This is not the time to be silent”—Spyro calls out industry colleagues

Nigerian singer Oludipe David, popularly known as Spyro has called on his colleagues in the entertainment industry to use their voices and platforms to speak up about the current situation in the country.

The singer took to social media to express his concern, saying now is not the time for anyone with influence to stay silent.

In his post, Spyro described the moment as a “very critical” one for Nigeria. He warned that if things continue the way they are, survival will become the only priority for many citizens, leaving no room for entertainment, religion, or business.

He wrote, “This is a very critical moment in this country, and it’s not a time for anyone with a platform to keep quiet. There is no need to be forming now. We are in a country that threatens everyone. Guess what, superstar? Every surviving person will be too busy looking for what to eat, and no one will have time to listen to music, watch movies, go to church or mosque, talk less of doing business.”

Spyro also spoke against the recent killings and violence happening across parts of the country. He made it clear that he stands against the loss of any life, regardless of religion or background.

He wrote, “I am totally against the killings of not just Christians but every single life lost. It is painful and uncalled for, and I stand against it.”

The singer also cautioned Nigerians not to be deceived by people who appear to have the nation’s best interest at heart but may have hidden motives. He warned that “the devil always disguises as an angel of light,” urging everyone to be alert and prayerful.

Spyro encouraged entertainers and influencers to use their platforms wisely by demanding that the government take immediate action to prevent further chaos.

“What better time to use our platforms than now to demand that the government do the necessary to avoid this danger looming,” he added.

His post has since sparked conversations online, with many Nigerians commending him for speaking out. Others urged more celebrities, especially those with large followings, to lend their voices and put pressure on authorities to take action.

The singer, who has always used his platform to talk about Christianity and faith, seems to be reacting to recent conversations about Donald Trump’s supposed plan to “save Christians in Nigeria.”Donald Trump’s supposed plan to “save Christians in Nigeria.” He cautioned people to be careful, saying the devil often disguises as an angel of light, hinting that not everyone claiming to help has pure intentions.

His statement comes amid rising killings of Christians in parts of the country — a tragic situation that has drawn little reaction from many celebrities and Afrobeats artistes.

While only a few have spoken up, most have remained silent. Spyro’s message serves as a challenge to his colleagues to use their voices and influence to condemn violence and stand for justice, especially at a time when faith and unity are being tested.